Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer
ID: DSA-3750-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 15:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10033

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3750-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                          Thijs Kinkhorst 
December 31, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libphp-phpmailer
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-10033
Debian Bug     : 849365

Dawid Golunski discovered that PHPMailer, a popular library to send
email from PHP applications, allowed a remote attacker to execute
code if they were able to provide a crafted Sender address.

Note that for this issue also CVE-2016-10045 was assigned, which is a
regression in the original patch proposed for CVE-2016-10033. Because
the origial patch was not applied in Debian, Debian was not vulnerable
to CVE-2016-10045.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.9+dfsg-2+deb8u2.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.14+dfsg-2.1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libphp-phpmailer packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJYZ4upAAoJEFb2GnlAHawEhbcH/joHWmVH54g/p+YII4WweBhv
Q1Mamu60laNir/PmVKRI8kddVx78KkSGc0lgmCfp2e5N40TH182kiWujvYxalzUo
B5hKTIb3XWIpT0LOyckTxODSyMXQEU3hKb9vcTgrXUynpjmJTSKQWy3j4ckRj5FF
bpcs9opSpnqXhWvn4SW373ikJoYqrcZw0uytMhSzHWCWbStdJ6ccyQJuzrctxFBt
oXCiae8aPmcJPHwD9A6bbLE75vAbioMmznGOSEXWv7BHHpjwKCDXmmblwift5bgJ
m5plMdeNf6EZn+f3KslDcETdeJxeufe0jtxskQJQqKdewIiy+xl7ZyKiMNisTn0=
=sfTk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

3
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

9
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

19
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

27
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

4
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?
 
Werbung