Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3750-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Thijs Kinkhorst

December 31, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libphp-phpmailer

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10033

Debian Bug : 849365



Dawid Golunski discovered that PHPMailer, a popular library to send

email from PHP applications, allowed a remote attacker to execute

code if they were able to provide a crafted Sender address.



Note that for this issue also CVE-2016-10045 was assigned, which is a

regression in the original patch proposed for CVE-2016-10033. Because

the origial patch was not applied in Debian, Debian was not vulnerable

to CVE-2016-10045.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.2.9+dfsg-2+deb8u2.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.2.14+dfsg-2.1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libphp-phpmailer packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJYZ4upAAoJEFb2GnlAHawEhbcH/joHWmVH54g/p+YII4WweBhv

Q1Mamu60laNir/PmVKRI8kddVx78KkSGc0lgmCfp2e5N40TH182kiWujvYxalzUo

B5hKTIb3XWIpT0LOyckTxODSyMXQEU3hKb9vcTgrXUynpjmJTSKQWy3j4ckRj5FF

bpcs9opSpnqXhWvn4SW373ikJoYqrcZw0uytMhSzHWCWbStdJ6ccyQJuzrctxFBt

oXCiae8aPmcJPHwD9A6bbLE75vAbioMmznGOSEXWv7BHHpjwKCDXmmblwift5bgJ

m5plMdeNf6EZn+f3KslDcETdeJxeufe0jtxskQJQqKdewIiy+xl7ZyKiMNisTn0=

=sfTk

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

