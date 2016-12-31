|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer
|ID:
|DSA-3750-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 15:47
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10033
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3750-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Thijs Kinkhorst
December 31, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libphp-phpmailer
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10033
Debian Bug : 849365
Dawid Golunski discovered that PHPMailer, a popular library to send
email from PHP applications, allowed a remote attacker to execute
code if they were able to provide a crafted Sender address.
Note that for this issue also CVE-2016-10045 was assigned, which is a
regression in the original patch proposed for CVE-2016-10033. Because
the origial patch was not applied in Debian, Debian was not vulnerable
to CVE-2016-10045.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.9+dfsg-2+deb8u2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.14+dfsg-2.1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libphp-phpmailer packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJYZ4upAAoJEFb2GnlAHawEhbcH/joHWmVH54g/p+YII4WweBhv
Q1Mamu60laNir/PmVKRI8kddVx78KkSGc0lgmCfp2e5N40TH182kiWujvYxalzUo
B5hKTIb3XWIpT0LOyckTxODSyMXQEU3hKb9vcTgrXUynpjmJTSKQWy3j4ckRj5FF
bpcs9opSpnqXhWvn4SW373ikJoYqrcZw0uytMhSzHWCWbStdJ6ccyQJuzrctxFBt
oXCiae8aPmcJPHwD9A6bbLE75vAbioMmznGOSEXWv7BHHpjwKCDXmmblwift5bgJ
m5plMdeNf6EZn+f3KslDcETdeJxeufe0jtxskQJQqKdewIiy+xl7ZyKiMNisTn0=
=sfTk
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|