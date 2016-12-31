|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
|ID:
|201612-52
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 15:50
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-52
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Pillow: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #507982, #573958, #599608, #599610, #599612
ID: 201612-52
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Pillow, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
The friendly PIL fork.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-python/pillow < 3.4.2 >= 3.4.2
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Pillow. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A local attacker could perform symlink attacks to overwrite arbitrary
files with the privileges of the user running the application, or
obtain sensitive information.
A remote attackers could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of
the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Pillow users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-python/pillow-3.4.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-1932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-1932
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-1933
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-1933
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0740
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0740
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0775
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0775
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2533
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2533
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4009
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4009
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-9189
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9189
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-9190
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9190
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-52
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|