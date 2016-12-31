Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-52

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Pillow: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #507982, #573958, #599608, #599610, #599612

ID: 201612-52



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Pillow, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

The friendly PIL fork.



Affected packages

1 dev-python/pillow < 3.4.2 >= 3.4.2



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Pillow. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

A local attacker could perform symlink attacks to overwrite arbitrary

files with the privileges of the user running the application, or

obtain sensitive information.



A remote attackers could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of

the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Pillow users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-python/pillow-3.4.2"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-1932

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-1932

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-1933

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-1933

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0740

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0740

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0775

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0775

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2533

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2533

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4009

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4009

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-9189

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9189

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-9190

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9190



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-52



