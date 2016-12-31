Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
ID: 201612-52
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 15:50
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-52
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Pillow: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #507982, #573958, #599608, #599610, #599612
       ID: 201612-52

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Pillow, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

The friendly PIL fork.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-python/pillow            < 3.4.2                    >= 3.4.2

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Pillow. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A local attacker could perform symlink attacks to overwrite arbitrary
files with the privileges of the user running the application, or
obtain sensitive information.

A remote attackers could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of
the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Pillow users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-python/pillow-3.4.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-1932
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-1932
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-1933
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-1933
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0740
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0740
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0775
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0775
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2533
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2533
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4009
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4009
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-9189
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9189
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-9190
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9190

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-52

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


