Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in CyaSSL
Name: Mehrere Probleme in CyaSSL
ID: 201612-53
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 16:07
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-53
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: CyaSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #507418
       ID: 201612-53

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in CyaSSL, the worst of which
may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

CyaSSL is a small, fast, portable implementation of TLS/SSL for
embedded devices to the cloud.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/cyassl             *<= 2.9.4                 Vulnerable!
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
           to another package if one is available or wait for the
           existing packages to be marked stable by their
           architecture maintainers.

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in CyaSSL. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

An attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or conduct a
man-in-the-middle attack.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

Upstream has discontinued the software in favor of wolfSSL. Therefore,
the CyaSSL package has been removed from the Gentoo repository and
current users are advised to unmerge the package.

  # emerge --unmerge "net-libs/cyassl"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2896
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2896
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-2897
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2897
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-2898
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2898
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-2899
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2899
[ 5 ] CVE-2014-2900
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2900

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-53

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


