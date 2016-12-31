|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in CyaSSL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in CyaSSL
|ID:
|201612-53
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 16:07
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2897
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2898
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2900
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2899
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2896
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-53
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: CyaSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #507418
ID: 201612-53
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in CyaSSL, the worst of which
may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
CyaSSL is a small, fast, portable implementation of TLS/SSL for
embedded devices to the cloud.
Affected packages
1 net-libs/cyassl *<= 2.9.4 Vulnerable!
NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
to another package if one is available or wait for the
existing packages to be marked stable by their
architecture maintainers.
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in CyaSSL. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
An attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges
of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or conduct a
man-in-the-middle attack.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
Upstream has discontinued the software in favor of wolfSSL. Therefore,
the CyaSSL package has been removed from the Gentoo repository and
current users are advised to unmerge the package.
# emerge --unmerge "net-libs/cyassl"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2896
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2896
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-2897
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2897
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-2898
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2898
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-2899
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2899
[ 5 ] CVE-2014-2900
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2900
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-53
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|