Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in CyaSSL

GLSA 201612-53 ] CyaSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-53

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: CyaSSL: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #507418

ID: 201612-53



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in CyaSSL, the worst of which

may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



CyaSSL is a small, fast, portable implementation of TLS/SSL for

embedded devices to the cloud.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-libs/cyassl *<= 2.9.4 Vulnerable!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate

to another package if one is available or wait for the

existing packages to be marked stable by their

architecture maintainers.



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in CyaSSL. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



An attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges

of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or conduct a

man-in-the-middle attack.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



Upstream has discontinued the software in favor of wolfSSL. Therefore,

the CyaSSL package has been removed from the Gentoo repository and

current users are advised to unmerge the package.



# emerge --unmerge "net-libs/cyassl"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2896

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2896

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-2897

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2897

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-2898

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2898

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-2899

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2899

[ 5 ] CVE-2014-2900

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2900



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-53



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





