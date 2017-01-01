Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chicken

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <e401f3e3-e353-27cf-3860-e88aa5d62056@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-54 ] Chicken: Multiple vulnerabilities



--x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-54

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Chicken: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #467966, #486350, #510712, #536448, #552202

ID: 201612-54



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Chicken, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Chicken is a scheme interpreter and native scheme to C compiler.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-scheme/chicken < 4.10.0-r1 >= 4.10.0-r1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chicken. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Chicken users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=dev-scheme/chicken-4.10.0-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2013-2024

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-2024

[ 2 ] CVE-2013-4385

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4385

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-3776

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3776

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-9651

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9651

[ 5 ] CVE-2015-4556

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4556



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-54



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF--



--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2.0



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYZ8y7XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQzM0M1ODQ4MkM0MDIyOTJEMkUzQzVDMDY5

NzA5RjkwQzNDOTZGRkM4AAoJEJcJ+Qw8lv/IczsP/0vHkB1Cq8Iz1ismKvgqKT17

HsPTwniOEdaDtMx2MhzDCzcFYNkj5jRpx++Htjz59q+mqvF99pqq26oIpilIU+k+

52HJ4hv/EeiYfU0IDzJklCGgHfYQBUHHg9KW6VF0xolbqtCBZSWpX/TdiGUlKhOc

EOXrhrw6Yl8j6UeCzXMVS/SYZX/DprBPvtpywp+hEkqKDo/IGaQ1ArON3CDNW8q3

daN8wBqLJFPu4wH+823fyqdNopXlS04fTIVx+X+SGDyGaFQieDMQAtsGSCK6gkcO

Q30I/iWWSfHYJ/FQe6he48x3ch/K4u8sQuziXiiQwN/1cjAjak2ncDk+183D6w8B

qynxOGNIGDXn6v4JWle+YLWg1jM391QBJoG34Xije6lHIdeVdB/JgPWEHqbjmL3C

4YOt4yzS05/NBL6+Jru5nzQsR+tYMEFME0L7SwlYIzaFEuG1L32HhRyNcTTOmSBe

tqfb9ktqn8V7P0TP6bMpbEQKhFjO4cZ7z4Saa2v0pSlI4zuoEUJTsyxFb0Sr8guX

U30GcqOXi4Yx5YzqIHbRa3I4bL1EbV0xGXOt18570R1iISvkVSRPXG2lbVIei2YS

LzGETwQHjFnb4LH1vT9+6CHdGnbieZhcuWcfvfYPI2PAUt6S3pm7f94bM2qRJE7P

2Mogv7iKv1Y5S4vVIQOX

=4J+p

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj--

