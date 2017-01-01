|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chicken
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Chicken
|ID:
|201612-54
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 12:52
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9651
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4385
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-2024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4556
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3776
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <e401f3e3-e353-27cf-3860-e88aa5d62056@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-54 ] Chicken: Multiple vulnerabilities
--x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-54
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Chicken: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #467966, #486350, #510712, #536448, #552202
ID: 201612-54
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Chicken, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Chicken is a scheme interpreter and native scheme to C compiler.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-scheme/chicken < 4.10.0-r1 >= 4.10.0-r1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chicken. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Chicken users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=dev-scheme/chicken-4.10.0-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2013-2024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-2024
[ 2 ] CVE-2013-4385
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4385
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-3776
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3776
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-9651
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9651
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-4556
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4556
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-54
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF--
--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0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=4J+p
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj--
|
|