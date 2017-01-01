Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chicken
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chicken
ID: 201612-54
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 12:52
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9651
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4385
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-2024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4556
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3776

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <e401f3e3-e353-27cf-3860-e88aa5d62056@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-54 ] Chicken: Multiple vulnerabilities

--x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-54
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Chicken: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #467966, #486350, #510712, #536448, #552202
       ID: 201612-54

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Chicken, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Chicken is a scheme interpreter and native scheme to C compiler.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-scheme/chicken         < 4.10.0-r1              >= 4.10.0-r1

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chicken. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Chicken users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=dev-scheme/chicken-4.10.0-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2013-2024
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-2024
[ 2 ] CVE-2013-4385
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-4385
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-3776
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3776
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-9651
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9651
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-4556
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4556

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-54

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--x3F44ldbcRO8LjHFsCg7UjcNRf1Bh5dqF--

--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=4J+p
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--rKPt24LgaglN8Hrv3AQiJbPqRbG7fikFj--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

6
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

9
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

29
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

5
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?
 
Werbung