Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libjpeg-turbo
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libjpeg-turbo
|ID:
|201612-55
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 12:55
|Referenzen:
|https://github.com/libjpeg-turbo/libjpeg-turbo/commit/0463f7c9aad060fcd56e98d025ce16185279e2bc
https://wiki.mozilla.org/images/7/77/Libjpeg-turbo-report.pdf
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-55
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: libjpeg-turbo: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #585782
ID: 201612-55
Synopsis
An out-of-bounds read in libjpeg-turbo might allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.
Background
libjpeg-turbo is a JPEG image codec that uses SIMD instructions (MMX,
SSE2, NEON, AltiVec) to accelerate baseline JPEG compression and
decompression.
Affected packages
1 media-libs/libjpeg-turbo
< 1.5.0 >= 1.5.0
Description
The accelerated Huffman decoder was previously invoked if there were
128 bytes in the input buffer. However, it is possible to construct a
JPEG image with Huffman blocks > 430 bytes in length. This release
simply increases the minimum buffer size for the accelerated Huffman
decoder to 512 bytes, which should accommodate any possible input.
Impact
A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run a specially crafted
image file resulting in the execution of arbitrary code.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All libjpeg-turbo users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=media-libs/libjpeg-turbo-1.5.0"
References
[ 1 ] LJT-01-005
https://wiki.mozilla.org/images/7/77/Libjpeg-turbo-report.pdf
[ 2 ] Prevent overread when decoding malformed JPEG
https://github.com/libjpeg-turbo/libjpeg-turbo/commit/0463f7c9aad060fcd56e98d025ce16185279e2bc
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-55
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
