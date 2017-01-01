Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libjpeg-turbo

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--vLVPhg94vG5Dd3jcIrPMfc5UblWiCNCAj

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="IlVxeAD1N5xmUTBP2ukoC0lkxQTxR3OfV";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <40534b2d-6dde-dbf9-cf6d-a0a202c0900f@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-55 ] libjpeg-turbo: User-assisted execution of

arbitrary code



--IlVxeAD1N5xmUTBP2ukoC0lkxQTxR3OfV

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-55

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libjpeg-turbo: User-assisted execution of arbitrary code

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #585782

ID: 201612-55



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



An out-of-bounds read in libjpeg-turbo might allow remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



libjpeg-turbo is a JPEG image codec that uses SIMD instructions (MMX,

SSE2, NEON, AltiVec) to accelerate baseline JPEG compression and

decompression.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-libs/libjpeg-turbo

< 1.5.0 >= 1.5.0



Description

===========



The accelerated Huffman decoder was previously invoked if there were

128 bytes in the input buffer. However, it is possible to construct a

JPEG image with Huffman blocks > 430 bytes in length. This release

simply increases the minimum buffer size for the accelerated Huffman

decoder to 512 bytes, which should accommodate any possible input.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could coerce the victim to run a specially crafted

image file resulting in the execution of arbitrary code.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libjpeg-turbo users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=media-libs/libjpeg-turbo-1.5.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] LJT-01-005

https://wiki.mozilla.org/images/7/77/Libjpeg-turbo-report.pdf

[ 2 ] Prevent overread when decoding malformed JPEG



https://github.com/libjpeg-turbo/libjpeg-turbo/commit/0463f7c9aad060fcd56e98d025ce16185279e2bc



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-55



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--IlVxeAD1N5xmUTBP2ukoC0lkxQTxR3OfV--



--vLVPhg94vG5Dd3jcIrPMfc5UblWiCNCAj

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2.0



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYZ9GVXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQzM0M1ODQ4MkM0MDIyOTJEMkUzQzVDMDY5

NzA5RjkwQzNDOTZGRkM4AAoJEJcJ+Qw8lv/IDv4QAIuBNRaBa52DbsLMtg4K7Z0B

xtSuT1IpLQrHNQf44Em6yW4JJu6G1Ajnt++CHs/y+nsvhgNJrqL5wqoMFL8RANNp

JbeIDx/sxH7XqUgnHhlv0gbxvC1GrdfylFWColjvsNup48GLOxwH4JRTNUaacncf

np/2Omx1gAXn0Xm0nNmeKHv71WvDUkykWP3PB+CZyFnnNiBC9FusTpF1bY+gS2BN

8F5fEJ90R9YAYWHGS+dDeKfJsHexjd29YIMiPc9l0916eTYhSm8EZG2XHZ7voBsa

k7yA3GvLxlCzH5e+/03tB7zFEEVfZeeyB1T8FUMQ/ed9y/6yOg0TmhL4YPvyOMJo

tgHx0DdupMqdz3c5DRYiVnPWlgOyKESQOmX3aPud4h9RAUJPLxw38eLBIMSH5M4t

k48sFENV5cVsVIeJol1H+rcyUz/JBcShe4UTOq84sWAguGzUzUbbvHTicu2c1ty8

EhJlcA6jhk/B1hASLkQvnjZUtU1Qpyqyckk0Iws/Hu92PxACLZjeFLCgl6bssbZ/

/iTdvJBi7SDGF2J2ZMYhuVsKFhi+d7/buGlfW9w0OXby6rYnK7xhvbW1lfz0kiV8

GjdnulysBBKlJgXY+lmzNabAt6wwoIpL/a1/AgHMdcnFDhVUqkImDyhC8ezMdcs8

9yBWxipMrkepjw8QIT2O

=YmWP

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--vLVPhg94vG5Dd3jcIrPMfc5UblWiCNCAj--

