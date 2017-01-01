Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: 201612-56
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 12:56
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9381
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9637
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9385
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9818
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9380
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9383
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9816
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9817
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9377
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9379
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9384
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9815
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9386
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9378
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9382

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--pCv2vwQHsFmSfv2bLeGaGtGdQpjWLMxws
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="ag7nk0FVmANXnBU8woenWem4hLbWEGxAh";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <2d9a26f9-c774-fac7-f445-d09c78a8ba33@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-56 ] Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities

--ag7nk0FVmANXnBU8woenWem4hLbWEGxAh
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-56
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #600382, #600662, #601248, #601250, #601986
       ID: 201612-56

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xen, the worst of which
could lead to the execution of arbitrary code on the host system.

Background
==========

Xen is a bare-metal hypervisor.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/xen           < 4.7.1-r4               >= 4.7.1-r4
  2  app-emulation/xen-tools     < 4.7.1-r4               >= 4.7.1-r4
  3  app-emulation/xen-pvgrub
                                 < 4.7.1-r1               >= 4.7.1-r1
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     3 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xen. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, could gain privileges on the host system,
cause a Denial of Service condition, or obtain sensitive information.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Xen users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/xen-4.7.1-r4"

All Xen Tools users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-tools-4.7.1-r4"

All Xen PvGrub users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-pvgrub-4.7.1-r1"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2016-10024
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10024
[  2 ] CVE-2016-9377
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9377
[  3 ] CVE-2016-9378
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9378
[  4 ] CVE-2016-9379
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9379
[  5 ] CVE-2016-9380
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9380
[  6 ] CVE-2016-9381
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9381
[  7 ] CVE-2016-9382
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9382
[  8 ] CVE-2016-9383
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9383
[  9 ] CVE-2016-9384
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9384
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-9385
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9385
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-9386
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9386
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-9637
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9637
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-9815
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9815
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-9816
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9816
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-9817
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9817
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-9818
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9818
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-9932
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9932

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-56

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--ag7nk0FVmANXnBU8woenWem4hLbWEGxAh--

--pCv2vwQHsFmSfv2bLeGaGtGdQpjWLMxws
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=yiCD
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--pCv2vwQHsFmSfv2bLeGaGtGdQpjWLMxws--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

6
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

9
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

29
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

5
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?
 
Werbung