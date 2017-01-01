|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|201612-56
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 12:56
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-56
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #600382, #600662, #601248, #601250, #601986
ID: 201612-56
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xen, the worst of which
could lead to the execution of arbitrary code on the host system.
Background
==========
Xen is a bare-metal hypervisor.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/xen < 4.7.1-r4 >= 4.7.1-r4
2 app-emulation/xen-tools < 4.7.1-r4 >= 4.7.1-r4
3 app-emulation/xen-pvgrub
< 4.7.1-r1 >= 4.7.1-r1
-------------------------------------------------------------------
3 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xen. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, could gain privileges on the host system,
cause a Denial of Service condition, or obtain sensitive information.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Xen users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/xen-4.7.1-r4"
All Xen Tools users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-tools-4.7.1-r4"
All Xen PvGrub users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-pvgrub-4.7.1-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-10024
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-10024
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9377
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9377
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-9378
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9378
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-9379
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9379
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-9380
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9380
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-9381
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9381
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-9382
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9382
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-9383
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9383
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-9384
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9384
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-9385
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9385
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-9386
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9386
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-9637
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9637
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-9815
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9815
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-9816
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9816
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-9817
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9817
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-9818
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9818
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-9932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9932
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-56
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|