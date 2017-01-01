Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <2d9a26f9-c774-fac7-f445-d09c78a8ba33@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-56 ] Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-56

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Xen: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #600382, #600662, #601248, #601250, #601986

ID: 201612-56



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xen, the worst of which

could lead to the execution of arbitrary code on the host system.



Background

==========



Xen is a bare-metal hypervisor.



Affected packages

=================



Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 app-emulation/xen < 4.7.1-r4 >= 4.7.1-r4

2 app-emulation/xen-tools < 4.7.1-r4 >= 4.7.1-r4

3 app-emulation/xen-pvgrub

< 4.7.1-r1 >= 4.7.1-r1

3 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xen. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, could gain privileges on the host system,

cause a Denial of Service condition, or obtain sensitive information.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Xen users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/xen-4.7.1-r4"



All Xen Tools users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-tools-4.7.1-r4"



All Xen PvGrub users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/xen-pvgrub-4.7.1-r1"



References

==========



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-56



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





