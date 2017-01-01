Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-zendframework-zend-mail
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-zendframework-zend-mail
ID: FEDORA-2016-a6e72e28e1
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 12:58
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : php-zendframework-zend-mail
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.7.2
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://zendframework.github.io/zend-mail/
Summary     : Zend Framework Mail component
Description :
Zend\Mail provides generalized functionality to compose and send both text
and MIME-compliant multipart email messages. Mail can be sent with Zend\Mail
via the Mail\Transport\Sendmail, Mail\Transport\Smtp or the
Mail\Transport\File transport. Of course, you can also implement your own
transport by implementing the Mail\Transport\TransportInterface.

Documentation: https://zendframework.github.io/zend-mail/

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

**Version 2.7.2** - 2016-12-19   - Fixes
[ZF2016-04](https://framework.zend.com/security/advisory/ZF2016-04). Potential
remote code execution in zend-mail via Sendmail adapter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-zendframework-zend-mail' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
