Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-zendframework-zend-mail

Name : php-zendframework-zend-mail

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.7.2

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://zendframework.github.io/zend-mail/

Summary : Zend Framework Mail component

Description :

Zend\Mail provides generalized functionality to compose and send both text

and MIME-compliant multipart email messages. Mail can be sent with Zend\Mail

via the Mail\Transport\Sendmail, Mail\Transport\Smtp or the

Mail\Transport\File transport. Of course, you can also implement your own

transport by implementing the Mail\Transport\TransportInterface.



Documentation: https://zendframework.github.io/zend-mail/



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



**Version 2.7.2** - 2016-12-19 - Fixes

[ZF2016-04](https://framework.zend.com/security/advisory/ZF2016-04). Potential

remote code execution in zend-mail via Sendmail adapter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-zendframework-zend-mail' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

