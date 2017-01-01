Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in curl
ID: FEDORA-2016-86d2b5aefb
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 13:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9586

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : curl
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 7.47.1
Release     : 10.fc24
URL         : http://curl.haxx.se/
Summary     : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and
 others)
Description :
curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting
FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,
SMTP, POP3 and RTSP.  curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP
uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password
authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer
resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- fix floating point buffer overflow issues (CVE-2016-9586)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1406716 - CVE-2016-9586 curl: printf floating point buffer
 overflow [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406716
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

6
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

9
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

29
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

5
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?
 
Werbung