Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB und MySQL
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB und MySQL
ID: 201701-01
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:27
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: MariaDB and MySQL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #593584, #593608, #593614, #593618, #597538, #598704
       ID: 201701-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MariaDB and MySQL, the
worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an
enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/mariadb              < 10.0.28                 >= 10.0.28
  2  dev-db/mysql                 < 5.6.34                  >= 5.6.34
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MariaDB and MySQL.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Attackers could execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, and impact
availability via unspecified vectors.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mariadb-10.0.28"

All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mysql-5.6.34"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2016-3492
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3492
[  2 ] CVE-2016-3495
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3495
[  3 ] CVE-2016-5507
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5507
[  4 ] CVE-2016-5584
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5584
[  5 ] CVE-2016-5609
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5609
[  6 ] CVE-2016-5612
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5612
[  7 ] CVE-2016-5625
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5625
[  8 ] CVE-2016-5626
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5626
[  9 ] CVE-2016-5627
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5627
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5628
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5628
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5629
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5629
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5630
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5630
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5631
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5631
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5632
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5632
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5633
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5633
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5634
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5634
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-5635
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5635
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6652
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6652
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6662
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6662
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-8283
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8283
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-8284
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8284
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-8286
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8286
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-8287
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8287
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-8288
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8288
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-8289
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8289
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-8290
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8290

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-01

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


