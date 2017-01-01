|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB und MySQL
Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB und MySQL
201701-01
Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:27
Originalnachricht
Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
[ GLSA 201701-01 ] MariaDB and MySQL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-01
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: MariaDB and MySQL: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #593584, #593608, #593614, #593618, #597538, #598704
ID: 201701-01
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MariaDB and MySQL, the
worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an
enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/mariadb < 10.0.28 >= 10.0.28
2 dev-db/mysql < 5.6.34 >= 5.6.34
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MariaDB and MySQL.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
Attackers could execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, and impact
availability via unspecified vectors.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mariadb-10.0.28"
All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mysql-5.6.34"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-3492
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3492
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3495
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3495
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5507
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5507
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5584
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5584
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5609
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5609
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5612
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5612
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5625
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5625
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-5626
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5626
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-5627
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5627
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5628
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5628
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5629
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5629
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5630
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5630
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5631
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5631
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5632
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5632
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5633
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5633
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5634
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5634
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-5635
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5635
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6652
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6652
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6662
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6662
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-8283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8283
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-8284
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8284
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-8286
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8286
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-8287
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8287
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-8288
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8288
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-8289
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8289
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-8290
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8290
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-01
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
