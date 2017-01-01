Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB und MySQL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--puwgJmTPA29wI0n5B7Xgn24cNvndlPpTp

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="KsEnK3tj1Owow5lgp8AXFAMLMhemoGiQk";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <b675e1dd-cb76-ea7c-0b0b-5f98ea146c17@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-01 ] MariaDB and MySQL: Multiple vulnerabilities



--KsEnK3tj1Owow5lgp8AXFAMLMhemoGiQk

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: MariaDB and MySQL: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #593584, #593608, #593614, #593618, #597538, #598704

ID: 201701-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MariaDB and MySQL, the

worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an

enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/mariadb < 10.0.28 >= 10.0.28

2 dev-db/mysql < 5.6.34 >= 5.6.34

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MariaDB and MySQL.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Attackers could execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, and impact

availability via unspecified vectors.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mariadb-10.0.28"



All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mysql-5.6.34"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-3492

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3492

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3495

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3495

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5507

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5507

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5584

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5584

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5609

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5609

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5612

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5612

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5625

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5625

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-5626

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5626

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-5627

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5627

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5628

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5628

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5629

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5629

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5630

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5630

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5631

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5631

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5632

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5632

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5633

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5633

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5634

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5634

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-5635

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5635

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6652

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6652

[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6662

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6662

[ 20 ] CVE-2016-8283

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8283

[ 21 ] CVE-2016-8284

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8284

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-8286

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8286

[ 23 ] CVE-2016-8287

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8287

[ 24 ] CVE-2016-8288

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8288

[ 25 ] CVE-2016-8289

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8289

[ 26 ] CVE-2016-8290

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8290



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--KsEnK3tj1Owow5lgp8AXFAMLMhemoGiQk--



--puwgJmTPA29wI0n5B7Xgn24cNvndlPpTp

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2.0



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYaQVoXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQzM0M1ODQ4MkM0MDIyOTJEMkUzQzVDMDY5

NzA5RjkwQzNDOTZGRkM4AAoJEJcJ+Qw8lv/IOBAQAKT/RI3O5eSEmFrzf3uwGeBZ

xZ9g5d8qHYTbQtzP3FLWoSFVvomqBvypXdLmgagX9rqnou52lCZM9xLHiHy47P4h

wWTbT6JOljx9tVCMs81LvY9S+hzXKyD+HXCCbsACqY52P4fJCOX9xAOm6s04QNsp

ZPRJWSLc3wUNzJbhbhQAx1s7pXm+LtJkV/GBNd2PojNRnO5qtoEJcM60NEJy4Wfd

S8KKXI4oqUV5z/4oOZl9qdcIT1mnzlAR1Cu+c/ZVKgw2om714oi/jydDZAMRZRR6

r7PoRhP72Cf8giFVkoI4f7f+L11lKJ96rGXEH+3d5AujDGV/28Cf/tPMxxn6B0uy

1gbvQLLpZcFZ9FABLfhoMPtSMfACRr5/sGz7hpH5VmvJXlpJMlgM6hGFKt12RpXb

pRZBkAcYFoopk5OZnpM0x84+Z2hI7ZnrQIWfQOeAWRWDLTe/lMTEtrFzana5Xnoa

JC+Q5fhtULFxIHRTK+eTqToFNH5p7dDRy/yZp4h4W9JzL+6yfCSzRKSjdPaf4HIa

BdpD6c0C8pDFOqI3uTWLZm4Cs6NFPR6bYlQjljQd4S8ZtL27OaiVe5x+iCJJ9fVz

unMZCq2uQPKio9nPxSJXz8YUZ2ikD9Y8SiVy3KpjO7iRfxdq+RAfsUKMUjlgxuoC

MhZICUhF3UmVnYmslc+C

=SHZI

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--puwgJmTPA29wI0n5B7Xgn24cNvndlPpTp--

