Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
ID: 201701-02
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:30
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7543
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9401

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Bash: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #595268, #600174
       ID: 201701-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Bash, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Bash is the standard GNU Bourne Again SHell.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-shells/bash            < 4.3_p48-r1            >= 4.3_p48-r1

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Bash. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Bash users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-shells/bash-4.3_p48-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7543
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7543
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9401
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9401

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-02

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


