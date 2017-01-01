|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
|ID:
|201701-02
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:30
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7543
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9401
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-02
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Bash: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #595268, #600174
ID: 201701-02
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Bash, the worst of which may
allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
Bash is the standard GNU Bourne Again SHell.
Affected packages
1 app-shells/bash < 4.3_p48-r1 >= 4.3_p48-r1
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Bash. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
A local attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Bash users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-shells/bash-4.3_p48-r1"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-7543
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7543
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9401
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9401
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-02
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|