|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
|ID:
|201701-03
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:31
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8925
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6250
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5844
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8929
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8921
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4302
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8933
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8688
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4301
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8934
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1541
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4809
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5418
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8926
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8924
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4300
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8916
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8920
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8919
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8931
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8689
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2304
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8927
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8918
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8928
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8930
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8915
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8922
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8917
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8687
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7166
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--UvWtOJkFrtVijeCUMXWhtKTJxCrsdSdiT
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="tiMLX6RgQWLTSwA2gJmTAuoRR0hNdnXNI";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <9973c1a2-bd38-0f1f-fee9-ed35e6e03c4d@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-03 ] libarchive: Multiple vulnerabilities
--tiMLX6RgQWLTSwA2gJmTAuoRR0hNdnXNI
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: libarchive: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #548110, #552646, #582526, #586086, #586182, #596568, #598950
ID: 201701-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libarchive, the worst of
which allows for the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
libarchive is a library for manipulating different streaming archive
formats, including certain tar variants, several cpio formats, and both
BSD and GNU ar variants.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-arch/libarchive < 3.2.2 >= 3.2.2
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libarchive. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted
archive file possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All libarchive users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/libarchive-3.2.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2304
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2304
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8915
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8915
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-8916
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8916
[ 4 ] CVE-2015-8917
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8917
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-8918
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8918
[ 6 ] CVE-2015-8919
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8919
[ 7 ] CVE-2015-8920
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8920
[ 8 ] CVE-2015-8921
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8921
[ 9 ] CVE-2015-8922
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8922
[ 10 ] CVE-2015-8923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8923
[ 11 ] CVE-2015-8924
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8924
[ 12 ] CVE-2015-8925
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8925
[ 13 ] CVE-2015-8926
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8926
[ 14 ] CVE-2015-8927
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8927
[ 15 ] CVE-2015-8928
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8928
[ 16 ] CVE-2015-8929
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8929
[ 17 ] CVE-2015-8930
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8930
[ 18 ] CVE-2015-8931
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8931
[ 19 ] CVE-2015-8932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8932
[ 20 ] CVE-2015-8933
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8933
[ 21 ] CVE-2015-8934
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8934
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-1541
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1541
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-4300
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4300
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-4301
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4301
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-4302
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4302
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-4809
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4809
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-5418
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5418
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-5844
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5844
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6250
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6250
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7166
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7166
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-8687
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8687
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-8688
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8688
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-8689
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8689
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-03
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--tiMLX6RgQWLTSwA2gJmTAuoRR0hNdnXNI--
--UvWtOJkFrtVijeCUMXWhtKTJxCrsdSdiT
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0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=lhsi
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--UvWtOJkFrtVijeCUMXWhtKTJxCrsdSdiT--
|
|