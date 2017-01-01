Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive
ID: 201701-03
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:31
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8925
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6250
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5844
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8929
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8921
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4302
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8933
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8688
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4301
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8934
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1541
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4809
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5418
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8926
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8924
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4300
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8916
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8920
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8919
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8931
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8689
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2304
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8927
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8918
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8928
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8930
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8915
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8922
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8917
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8687
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7166

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libarchive: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #548110, #552646, #582526, #586086, #586182, #596568, #598950
       ID: 201701-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libarchive, the worst of
which allows for the remote execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

libarchive is a library for manipulating different streaming archive
formats, including certain tar variants, several cpio formats, and both
BSD and GNU ar variants.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-arch/libarchive          < 3.2.2                    >= 3.2.2

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libarchive. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted
archive file possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libarchive users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/libarchive-3.2.2"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2015-2304
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2304
[  2 ] CVE-2015-8915
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8915
[  3 ] CVE-2015-8916
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8916
[  4 ] CVE-2015-8917
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8917
[  5 ] CVE-2015-8918
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8918
[  6 ] CVE-2015-8919
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8919
[  7 ] CVE-2015-8920
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8920
[  8 ] CVE-2015-8921
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8921
[  9 ] CVE-2015-8922
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8922
[ 10 ] CVE-2015-8923
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8923
[ 11 ] CVE-2015-8924
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8924
[ 12 ] CVE-2015-8925
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8925
[ 13 ] CVE-2015-8926
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8926
[ 14 ] CVE-2015-8927
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8927
[ 15 ] CVE-2015-8928
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8928
[ 16 ] CVE-2015-8929
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8929
[ 17 ] CVE-2015-8930
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8930
[ 18 ] CVE-2015-8931
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8931
[ 19 ] CVE-2015-8932
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8932
[ 20 ] CVE-2015-8933
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8933
[ 21 ] CVE-2015-8934
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8934
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-1541
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1541
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-4300
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4300
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-4301
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4301
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-4302
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4302
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-4809
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4809
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-5418
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5418
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-5844
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5844
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6250
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6250
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7166
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7166
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-8687
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8687
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-8688
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8688
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-8689
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8689

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-03

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


