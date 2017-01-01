Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libarchive

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libarchive: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #548110, #552646, #582526, #586086, #586182, #596568, #598950

ID: 201701-03



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libarchive, the worst of

which allows for the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



libarchive is a library for manipulating different streaming archive

formats, including certain tar variants, several cpio formats, and both

BSD and GNU ar variants.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/libarchive < 3.2.2 >= 3.2.2



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libarchive. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted

archive file possibly resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with

the privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libarchive users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/libarchive-3.2.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2304

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2304

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8915

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8915

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-8916

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8916

[ 4 ] CVE-2015-8917

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8917

[ 5 ] CVE-2015-8918

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8918

[ 6 ] CVE-2015-8919

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8919

[ 7 ] CVE-2015-8920

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8920

[ 8 ] CVE-2015-8921

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8921

[ 9 ] CVE-2015-8922

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8922

[ 10 ] CVE-2015-8923

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8923

[ 11 ] CVE-2015-8924

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8924

[ 12 ] CVE-2015-8925

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8925

[ 13 ] CVE-2015-8926

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8926

[ 14 ] CVE-2015-8927

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8927

[ 15 ] CVE-2015-8928

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8928

[ 16 ] CVE-2015-8929

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8929

[ 17 ] CVE-2015-8930

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8930

[ 18 ] CVE-2015-8931

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8931

[ 19 ] CVE-2015-8932

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8932

[ 20 ] CVE-2015-8933

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8933

[ 21 ] CVE-2015-8934

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8934

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-1541

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1541

[ 23 ] CVE-2016-4300

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4300

[ 24 ] CVE-2016-4301

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4301

[ 25 ] CVE-2016-4302

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4302

[ 26 ] CVE-2016-4809

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4809

[ 27 ] CVE-2016-5418

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5418

[ 28 ] CVE-2016-5844

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5844

[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6250

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6250

[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7166

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7166

[ 31 ] CVE-2016-8687

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8687

[ 32 ] CVE-2016-8688

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8688

[ 33 ] CVE-2016-8689

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8689



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-03



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





