Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mutt

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-04

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Mutt: Heap-based buffer overflow

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #530842

ID: 201701-04



Synopsis

A heap-based buffer overflow in Mutt might allow remote attackers to

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

Mutt is a small but very powerful text-based mail client.



Affected packages

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 mail-client/mutt < 1.5.23-r5 >= 1.5.23-r5



Description

A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in Mutt's mutt_substrdup

function.



Impact

A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Mutt users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=mail-client/mutt-1.5.23-r5"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9116

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9116



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-04



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





