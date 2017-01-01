|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mutt
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in mutt
|ID:
|201701-04
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:32
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9116
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--6GKBC5cVHqIxDRHfbjvg2Ds72ILFppb1f
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="cIUXU9xO4TPIEfQAjU1OI1cqM0hVNJgs8";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <85b531bc-ce5c-2e33-504f-c266617cd2fd@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-04 ] Mutt: Heap-based buffer overflow
--cIUXU9xO4TPIEfQAjU1OI1cqM0hVNJgs8
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Mutt: Heap-based buffer overflow
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #530842
ID: 201701-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A heap-based buffer overflow in Mutt might allow remote attackers to
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
Mutt is a small but very powerful text-based mail client.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 mail-client/mutt < 1.5.23-r5 >= 1.5.23-r5
Description
===========
A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in Mutt's mutt_substrdup
function.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Mutt users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=mail-client/mutt-1.5.23-r5"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9116
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9116
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-04
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--cIUXU9xO4TPIEfQAjU1OI1cqM0hVNJgs8--
--6GKBC5cVHqIxDRHfbjvg2Ds72ILFppb1f
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYaRsEXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w
ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQzM0M1ODQ4MkM0MDIyOTJEMkUzQzVDMDY5
NzA5RjkwQzNDOTZGRkM4AAoJEJcJ+Qw8lv/IAsIP+wV4CUnbluknPxEhoXHd26bL
oAz/VFp1mFNrSQurMbk/amx6W9lVGP6d1D62pGtZRhhdoiQF13P6bDY42ne/O/p/
TxC/LNgg0geG9bzecyn+mkiUZZAkS+BkZrhmDaff5MYK/hRiIpcbJqKZ9BmotS2d
73DX9SSnb4swiFMfyPqoP9hhk2zJlb5ifNG86sl5dae5VMv06NGZZZlOLFp55pk2
hbHXVx7MDv04yTf9u40QAv/yQ+jl3JAKk98Igc/zS6CWgk4BwqCeg7vmrvheXPS5
iNoYgm65x4rxt8eiXmRb4K7Ee87VQe0VRXnmAaMs+CY0VuNaSVa9afbdfPp/dO9l
6m6p2GqKcBGmU+IbAcabhSlLcUkWJNEVlygAQCS9m03wx892U6/KSzx8QpsuyZf2
RKtsTPQYP27/M8sLK5MukIODGVaYUUkPPphRt1YZXvU9fLd2ACB4PZDv93SQQcsi
pNy440gw8rb5DBFJVBfD1i0c3HF++7vlMb26r73MQPH9HsPcoOAwRWhpUQAQtIrp
38LLlqutXSDZSrSXJC0G3lpNbX6W16tAllEoG77RBjzsIEDReDCwjXRwnM02DCaD
Whbc8On6v/5rmaUTHCgRdMhsfHZxzvww2YXzALNc98ZF5qsisw5rLBlU0N8UI2bT
sfgR+L4KpibAtNYV3lU0
=2SfS
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--6GKBC5cVHqIxDRHfbjvg2Ds72ILFppb1f--
|
|