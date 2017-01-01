Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in mutt
Name: Pufferüberlauf in mutt
ID: 201701-04
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:32
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9116

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Mutt: Heap-based buffer overflow
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #530842
       ID: 201701-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A heap-based buffer overflow in Mutt might allow remote attackers to
cause a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

Mutt is a small but very powerful text-based mail client.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  mail-client/mutt           < 1.5.23-r5              >= 1.5.23-r5

Description
===========

A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in Mutt's mutt_substrdup
function.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Mutt users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=mail-client/mutt-1.5.23-r5"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9116
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9116

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-04

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


