Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Busybox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Busybox
ID: 201701-05
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:33
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6301

Originalnachricht

 
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <88ed8415-a057-73d3-df6e-858c6c0764a0@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-05 ] BusyBox: Denial of Service

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: BusyBox: Denial of Service
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #590478
       ID: 201701-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in BusyBox might allow remote attackers to cause a
Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

BusyBox is a set of tools for embedded systems and is a replacement for
GNU Coreutils.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/busybox             < 1.25.1                  >= 1.25.1

Description
===========

The recv_and_process_client_pkt function in networking/ntpd.c in
BusyBox allows remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service (CPU and
bandwidth consumption) via a forged NTP packet, which triggers a
communication loop.

Impact
======

A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package to a machine
running BusyBox ntpd, possibly resulting in a Denial of Service
condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All BusyBox users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/busybox-1.25.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6301
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6301

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-05

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


