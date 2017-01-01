|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Busybox
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Busybox
|ID:
|201701-05
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:33
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6301
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-05
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: BusyBox: Denial of Service
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #590478
ID: 201701-05
Synopsis
A vulnerability in BusyBox might allow remote attackers to cause a
Denial of Service condition.
Background
BusyBox is a set of tools for embedded systems and is a replacement for
GNU Coreutils.
Affected packages
1 sys-apps/busybox < 1.25.1 >= 1.25.1
Description
The recv_and_process_client_pkt function in networking/ntpd.c in
BusyBox allows remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service (CPU and
bandwidth consumption) via a forged NTP packet, which triggers a
communication loop.
Impact
A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package to a machine
running BusyBox ntpd, possibly resulting in a Denial of Service
condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All BusyBox users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/busybox-1.25.1"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6301
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6301
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-05
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
