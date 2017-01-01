Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Busybox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: BusyBox: Denial of Service

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #590478

ID: 201701-05



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in BusyBox might allow remote attackers to cause a

Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



BusyBox is a set of tools for embedded systems and is a replacement for

GNU Coreutils.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/busybox < 1.25.1 >= 1.25.1



Description

===========



The recv_and_process_client_pkt function in networking/ntpd.c in

BusyBox allows remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service (CPU and

bandwidth consumption) via a forged NTP packet, which triggers a

communication loop.



Impact

======



A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package to a machine

running BusyBox ntpd, possibly resulting in a Denial of Service

condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All BusyBox users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/busybox-1.25.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6301

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6301



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-05



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





