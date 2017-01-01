Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in e2fsprogs

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: e2fsprogs: Heap-based buffer overflow

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #538930

ID: 201701-06



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A heap-based buffer overflow in e2fsprogs might allow local attackers

to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



e2fsprogs is a set of utilities for maintaining the ext2, ext3 and ext4

file systems.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-fs/e2fsprogs < 1.42.12 >= 1.42.12



Description

===========



A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in openfs.c in the

libext2fs library in e2fsprogs.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to use ext2fs library (for

example, fsck) on a specially crafted Ext2/3/4 file system possibly

resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All e2fsprogs users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/e2fsprogs-1.42.12"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0247

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0247



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-06



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





