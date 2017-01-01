|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in e2fsprogs
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in e2fsprogs
|ID:
|201701-06
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:34
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0247
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-06
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: e2fsprogs: Heap-based buffer overflow
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #538930
ID: 201701-06
Synopsis
A heap-based buffer overflow in e2fsprogs might allow local attackers
to execute arbitrary code.
Background
e2fsprogs is a set of utilities for maintaining the ext2, ext3 and ext4
file systems.
Affected packages
1 sys-fs/e2fsprogs < 1.42.12 >= 1.42.12
Description
A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in openfs.c in the
libext2fs library in e2fsprogs.
Impact
A remote attacker could entice a user to use ext2fs library (for
example, fsck) on a specially crafted Ext2/3/4 file system possibly
resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All e2fsprogs users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/e2fsprogs-1.42.12"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0247
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0247
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-06
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
