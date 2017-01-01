Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in e2fsprogs
ID: 201701-06
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:34
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0247

Originalnachricht

 
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <014b8ed0-c9a6-c6b3-bf15-04bcdf7b8180@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-06 ] e2fsprogs: Heap-based buffer overflow

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-06
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
 Severity: Normal
    Title: e2fsprogs: Heap-based buffer overflow
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #538930
       ID: 201701-06

Synopsis
A heap-based buffer overflow in e2fsprogs might allow local attackers
to execute arbitrary code.

Background
e2fsprogs is a set of utilities for maintaining the ext2, ext3 and ext4
file systems.

Affected packages
  1  sys-fs/e2fsprogs            < 1.42.12                 >= 1.42.12

Description
A heap-based buffer overflow was discovered in openfs.c in the
libext2fs library in e2fsprogs.

Impact
A remote attacker could entice a user to use ext2fs library (for
example, fsck) on a specially crafted Ext2/3/4 file system possibly
resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
All e2fsprogs users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/e2fsprogs-1.42.12"

References
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-0247
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0247

Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-06

Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


