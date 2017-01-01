|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Open vSwitch
|Pufferüberlauf in Open vSwitch
|201701-07
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:37
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2074
Originalnachricht
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-07
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Open vSwitch: Remote execution of arbitrary code
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #577568
ID: 201701-07
Synopsis
A buffer overflow in Open vSwitch might allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.
Background
Open vSwitch is a production quality multilayer virtual switch.
Affected packages
1 net-misc/openvswitch < 2.5.0 >= 2.5.0
Description
A buffer overflow was discovered in lib/flow.c in ovs-vswitchd.
Impact
A remote attacker, using a specially crafted MPLS packet, could execute
arbitrary code.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Open vSwitch users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openvswitch-2.5.0"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2074
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-07
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
