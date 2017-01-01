Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Open vSwitch

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: security@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <c62a6903-bc10-9c41-852c-923fb18b7f7f@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-07 ] Open vSwitch: Remote execution of arbitrary code



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-07

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Open vSwitch: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #577568

ID: 201701-07



Synopsis

A buffer overflow in Open vSwitch might allow remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

Open vSwitch is a production quality multilayer virtual switch.



Affected packages

1 net-misc/openvswitch < 2.5.0 >= 2.5.0



Description

A buffer overflow was discovered in lib/flow.c in ovs-vswitchd.



Impact

A remote attacker, using a specially crafted MPLS packet, could execute

arbitrary code.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Open vSwitch users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openvswitch-2.5.0"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2074

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2074



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-07



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





