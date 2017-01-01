Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Open vSwitch
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Open vSwitch
ID: 201701-07
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2074

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-07
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Open vSwitch: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #577568
       ID: 201701-07

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in Open vSwitch might allow remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Open vSwitch is a production quality multilayer virtual switch.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/openvswitch         < 2.5.0                    >= 2.5.0

Description
===========

A buffer overflow was discovered in lib/flow.c in ovs-vswitchd.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, using a specially crafted MPLS packet, could execute
arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Open vSwitch users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openvswitch-2.5.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2074
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2074

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-07

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung