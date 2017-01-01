Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Xdg-utils

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-09

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Xdg-Utils: Command injection

Date: January 01, 2017

Bugs: #472888

ID: 201701-09



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A command injection vulnerability in Xdg-Utils may allow for the

execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Xdg-Utils is a set of tools allowing all applications to easily

integrate with the Free Desktop configuration.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 x11-misc/xdg-utils < 1.1.1 >= 1.1.1



Description

===========



An eval injection vulnerability was discovered in Xdg-Utils.



Impact

======



A context-dependent attacker could execute arbitrary code via the URL

argument to xdg-open.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Xdg-Utils users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-misc/xdg-utils-1.1.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9622

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9622



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-09



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





