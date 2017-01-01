Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Xdg-utils
Sicherheit:
ID: 201701-09
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:39
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9622

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Xdg-Utils: Command injection
     Date: January 01, 2017
     Bugs: #472888
       ID: 201701-09

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A command injection vulnerability in Xdg-Utils may allow for the
execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Xdg-Utils is a set of tools allowing all applications to easily
integrate with the Free Desktop configuration.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  x11-misc/xdg-utils           < 1.1.1                    >= 1.1.1

Description
===========

An eval injection vulnerability was discovered in Xdg-Utils.

Impact
======

A context-dependent attacker could execute arbitrary code via the URL
argument to xdg-open.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Xdg-Utils users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-misc/xdg-utils-1.1.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9622
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9622

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-09

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


