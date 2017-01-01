|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Xdg-utils
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Xdg-utils
|ID:
|201701-09
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:39
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9622
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Xdg-Utils: Command injection
Date: January 01, 2017
Bugs: #472888
ID: 201701-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A command injection vulnerability in Xdg-Utils may allow for the
execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Xdg-Utils is a set of tools allowing all applications to easily
integrate with the Free Desktop configuration.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 x11-misc/xdg-utils < 1.1.1 >= 1.1.1
Description
===========
An eval injection vulnerability was discovered in Xdg-Utils.
Impact
======
A context-dependent attacker could execute arbitrary code via the URL
argument to xdg-open.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Xdg-Utils users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=x11-misc/xdg-utils-1.1.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-9622
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9622
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-09
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|