Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in gd

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3751-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 01, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libgd2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9933

Debian Bug : 849038



A stack overflow vulnerability was discovered within the

gdImageFillToBorder function in libgd2, a library for programmatic

graphics creation and manipulation, triggered when invalid colors are

used with truecolor images. A remote attacker can take advantage of this

flaw to cause a denial-of-service against an application using the

libgd2 library.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.1.0-5+deb8u8.



For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed

in version 2.2.2-29-g3c2b605-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.2.2-29-g3c2b605-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlhpNeBfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0Rvjw/9ERJvLtD/x0p4jEP6p3iUkPyDig0xVZLuAtcHcHKWb+HdNf3W3iOCp3Qz

H/ybWGxno3lDBFTzjaqFq9RUf1+SanbqHfEnQ22UQuKhXgiLaxDXKoIKBgUrcvl0

zdVvH+SHon5f17vUOKzWR9GVV+Aqwe6B461uS/BRA8UsaxiViBndGd1YLd3y17g4

hHWICoRSxEwm5NjWsFXQQRfuDuEp4MwSv5a71WPZ0s9EjlbvMCFIYcwaFhFDF3de

UjeeWk2nwZY+z4nZD6G1PKrdCNs3JiA5pfswM3hEsdyd9xq0uNUXkFYv/V9kPCHy

s5JVT5qnCGI6UNkWQk50I8GN0hV4+b8o2h9q5XCxwhPXRby6N3qkcq5ZyiW9jjr/

CVf6nVMkWHfDDAsFFSE5taUpwSPCYzb7GPK648X2qODlIg+7uOMCZBDs1t3yAWdU

RyRjVLSXcvfy7TeDriFcOlqgsMMAclowQYYO4PINtV3yKMBcl8dqzbVQBAu5Z5Bx

820rvTA15JOM0GIkOATFJUhX1PzxcrvGAP458yCCbzap9PHVcYLvTiaW5Y/zFiqU

WhS1YnKtJfe/YQ+T99+VXQgFAvdL0+wN6R7sTYWl/m/c5WUk4jXFkEkneweoGKUe

SEPsD57Cljauai/rAhD7i4L6YQJYt0jvnu2wffQ6mTPPDcFEZtU=

=CDTq

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

