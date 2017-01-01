|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in gd
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in gd
|ID:
|DSA-3751-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:41
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9933
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3751-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 01, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libgd2
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9933
Debian Bug : 849038
A stack overflow vulnerability was discovered within the
gdImageFillToBorder function in libgd2, a library for programmatic
graphics creation and manipulation, triggered when invalid colors are
used with truecolor images. A remote attacker can take advantage of this
flaw to cause a denial-of-service against an application using the
libgd2 library.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.1.0-5+deb8u8.
For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed
in version 2.2.2-29-g3c2b605-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.2.2-29-g3c2b605-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=CDTq
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|