Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-openjpeg2

Name : mingw-openjpeg2Product : Fedora 25Version : 2.1.2Release : 3.fc25URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpegSummary : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 libraryDescription :MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:This update fixes CVE-2016-9580 and CVE-2016-9581. ---- This update adds apatch to fix CVE-2016-9573 and CVE-2016-9572.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1405128 - CVE-2016-9580 openjpeg2: Integer overflow in tiftoimage causes heap buffer overflow https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405128 [ 2 ] Bug #1405135 - CVE-2016-9581 openjpeg2: Infinite loop in tiftoimage resulting into heap buffer overflow in convert_32s_C1P1 https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405135--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys