Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-openjpeg2
Name: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-openjpeg2
ID: FEDORA-2016-89ee54c661
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9572
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9580
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9573
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9581

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mingw-openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.1.2
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library
Description :
MinGW Windows openjpeg2 library.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes CVE-2016-9580 and CVE-2016-9581.  ----  This update adds a
patch to fix CVE-2016-9573 and CVE-2016-9572.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1405128 - CVE-2016-9580 openjpeg2: Integer overflow in tiftoimage
 causes heap buffer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405128
  [ 2 ] Bug #1405135 - CVE-2016-9581 openjpeg2: Infinite loop in tiftoimage
 resulting into heap buffer overflow in convert_32s_C1P1
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405135
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
