Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in springframework
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in springframework
ID: FEDORA-2016-f341d71730
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9878

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : springframework
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 3.2.18
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://projects.spring.io/spring-framework/
Summary     : Spring Java Application Framework
Description :
Spring is a layered Java/J2EE application framework, based on code published in
Expert One-on-One J2EE Design and Development by Rod Johnson (Wrox, 2002).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 3.2.18.RELEASE. Resolves: CVE-2016-9878 (rhbz#1408164,1408165)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1408164 - CVE-2016-9878 Spring Framework: Directory Traversal in
 the Spring Framework ResourceServlet
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408164
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade springframework' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
