Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in springframework

Name : springframework

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.2.18

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://projects.spring.io/spring-framework/

Summary : Spring Java Application Framework

Description :

Spring is a layered Java/J2EE application framework, based on code published in

Expert One-on-One J2EE Design and Development by Rod Johnson (Wrox, 2002).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 3.2.18.RELEASE. Resolves: CVE-2016-9878 (rhbz#1408164,1408165)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1408164 - CVE-2016-9878 Spring Framework: Directory Traversal in

the Spring Framework ResourceServlet

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408164

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade springframework' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

