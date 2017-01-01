|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in springframework
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in springframework
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-f341d71730
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 1. Januar 2017, 23:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9878
Originalnachricht
Name : springframework
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 3.2.18
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://projects.spring.io/spring-framework/
Summary : Spring Java Application Framework
Description :
Spring is a layered Java/J2EE application framework, based on code published in
Expert One-on-One J2EE Design and Development by Rod Johnson (Wrox, 2002).
Update Information:
Update to 3.2.18.RELEASE. Resolves: CVE-2016-9878 (rhbz#1408164,1408165)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1408164 - CVE-2016-9878 Spring Framework: Directory Traversal in
the Spring Framework ResourceServlet
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408164
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade springframework' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
