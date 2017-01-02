|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libpng
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-aaf771b7a7
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 00:16
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409159
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libpng
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.6.27
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/
Summary : A library of functions for manipulating PNG image format files
Description :
The libpng package contains a library of functions for creating and
manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format files. PNG
is a bit-mapped graphics format similar to the GIF format. PNG was
created to replace the GIF format, since GIF uses a patented data
compression algorithm.
Libpng should be installed if you need to manipulate PNG format image
files.
Update Information:
libpng 1.6.27 release, fixing a potential security issue. For details, see
https://sourceforge.net/p/png-mng/mailman/message/35575076/
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409159 - libpng-1.6.27 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409159
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
