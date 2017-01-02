Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng

Name : libpng

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.6.27

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/

Summary : A library of functions for manipulating PNG image format files

Description :

The libpng package contains a library of functions for creating and

manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format files. PNG

is a bit-mapped graphics format similar to the GIF format. PNG was

created to replace the GIF format, since GIF uses a patented data

compression algorithm.



Libpng should be installed if you need to manipulate PNG format image

files.



libpng 1.6.27 release, fixing a potential security issue. For details, see

https://sourceforge.net/p/png-mng/mailman/message/35575076/

[ 1 ] Bug #1409159 - libpng-1.6.27 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409159

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

