Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0005-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:12
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0005-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012651 #1014298 #1014300 #1016340 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10013 CVE-2016-10024 CVE-2016-10025
                    CVE-2016-9932
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes the following issues:

   - A Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during emulation which could have
     lead to privilege escalation. (XSA-204, bsc#1016340, CVE-2016-10013)
   - CMPXCHG8B emulation failed to ignore operand size override which could
     have lead to information disclosure. (XSA-200, bsc#1012651,
     CVE-2016-9932)
   - PV guests may have been able to mask interrupts causing a Denial of
     Service. (XSA-202, bsc#1014298, CVE-2016-10024)
   - A missing NULL pointer check in VMFUNC emulation could lead to a
     hypervisor crash leading to a Denial of Servce. (XSA-203, bsc#1014300,
     CVE-2016-10025)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-2=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-devel-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-libs-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.1_04-6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-doc-html-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-tools-4.7.1_04-6.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.1_04-6.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10013.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10024.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10025.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9932.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012651
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014298
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014300
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016340

