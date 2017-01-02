Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0007-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:14
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0007-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000106 #1002496 #1003030 #1003032 #1003870 
                    #1004016 #1005004 #1005005 #1007157 #1007160 
                    #1009100 #1009103 #1009104 #1009107 #1009108 
                    #1009109 #1009111 #1011652 #1012651 #1013657 
                    #1013668 #1014298 #1016340 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10013 CVE-2016-10024 CVE-2016-7777
                    CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909 CVE-2016-7995
                    CVE-2016-8576 CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669
                    CVE-2016-8909 CVE-2016-8910 CVE-2016-9101
                    CVE-2016-9377 CVE-2016-9378 CVE-2016-9379
                    CVE-2016-9380 CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382
                    CVE-2016-9383 CVE-2016-9385 CVE-2016-9386
                    CVE-2016-9637 CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9932
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
   An update that fixes 24 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This updates xen to version 4.5.5 to fix the following issues:

   - An unprivileged user in a guest could gain guest could escalate
     privilege to that of the guest kernel, if it had could invoke the
     instruction emulator. Only 64-bit x86 HVM guest were affected. Linux
     guest have not been vulnerable. (boo#1016340, CVE-2016-10013)
   - An unprivileged user in a 64 bit x86 guest could gain information from
     the host, crash the host or gain privilege of the host (boo#1009107,
     CVE-2016-9383)
   - An unprivileged guest process could (unintentionally or maliciously)
     obtain
     or ocorrupt sensitive information of other programs in the same guest.
      Only x86 HVM guests have been affected. The attacker needs to be able
      to trigger the Xen instruction emulator. (boo#1000106, CVE-2016-7777)
   - A guest on x86 systems could read small parts of hypervisor stack data
     (boo#1012651, CVE-2016-9932)
   - A malicious guest kernel could hang or crash the host system
     (boo#1014298, CVE-2016-10024)
   - The epro100 emulated network device caused a memory leak in the host
     when unplugged in the guest. A privileged user in the guest could use
     this to cause a DoS on the host or potentially crash the guest process
     on the host (boo#1013668, CVE-2016-9101)
   - The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller was vulnerable to an infinite loop
     that could be trigged by a privileged user in the guest, leading to DoS
     (boo#1013657, CVE-2016-9776)
   - A malicious guest administrator could escalate their privilege to that
     of the host. Only affects x86 HVM guests using qemu older version 1.6.0
     or using the qemu-xen-traditional. (boo#1011652, CVE-2016-9637)
   - An unprivileged guest user could escalate privilege to that of the guest
     administrator on x86 HVM guests, especially on Intel CPUs (boo#1009100,
     CVE-2016-9386)
   - An unprivileged guest user could escalate privilege to that of the guest
     administrator (on AMD CPUs) or crash the system (on Intel CPUs) on
     32-bit x86 HVM guests. Only guest operating systems that allowed a new
     task to start in VM86 mode were affected. (boo#1009103, CVE-2016-9382)
   - A malicious guest administrator could crash the host on x86 PV guests
     only (boo#1009104, CVE-2016-9385)
   - An unprivileged guest user was able to crash the guest. (boo#1009108,
     CVE-2016-9377, CVE-2016-9378)
   - A malicious guest administrator could get privilege of the host emulator
     process on x86 HVM guests. (boo#1009109, CVE-2016-9381)
   - A vulnerability in pygrub allowed a malicious guest administrator to
     obtain the contents of sensitive host files, or even delete those files
     (boo#1009111, CVE-2016-9379, CVE-2016-9380)
   - A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the RTL8139
     ethernet emulation to consume CPU cycles on the host, causing a DoS
     situation (boo#1007157, CVE-2016-8910)
   - A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the intel-hda
     sound emulation to consume CPU cycles on the host, causing a DoS
     situation (boo#1007160, CVE-2016-8909)
   - A privileged guest user could cause a crash of the emulator process on
     the host by exploiting a divide by zero vulnerability of the JAZZ RC4030
     chipset emulation (boo#1005004 CVE-2016-8667)
   - A privileged guest user could cause a crash of the emulator process on
     the host by exploiting a divide by zero issue of the 16550A UART
     emulation (boo#1005005, CVE-2016-8669)
   - A privileged guest user could cause a memory leak in the USB EHCI
     emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host (boo#1003870,
     CVE-2016-7995)
   - A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the USB xHCI
     emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host (boo#1004016,
     CVE-2016-8576)
   - A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the ColdFire
     Fash Ethernet Controller emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host
     (boo#1003030, CVE-2016-7908)
   - A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the AMD PC-Net
     II emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host (boo#1003032,
     CVE-2016-7909)
   - Cause a reload of clvm in the block-dmmd script to avoid a blocking
     lvchange call (boo#1002496)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-4=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-devel-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-libs-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_06-18.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-doc-html-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_06_k4.1.36_41-18.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_06_k4.1.36_41-18.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-tools-4.5.5_06-18.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_06-18.1


Happy New Year 2017
