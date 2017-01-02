Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0008-1
Rating: important
References: #1000106 #1000195 #1002496 #1003030 #1003032
#1004016 #1005004 #1005005 #1007157 #1007160
#1009100 #1009103 #1009104 #1009107 #1009109
#1009111 #1011652 #1012651 #1014298 #1016340
#953518
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10013 CVE-2016-10024 CVE-2016-7777
CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909 CVE-2016-8576
CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8909
CVE-2016-8910 CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380
CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382 CVE-2016-9383
CVE-2016-9385 CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637
CVE-2016-9932
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
An update that solves 19 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This updates xen to version 4.4.4_06 to fix the following issues:
- An unprivileged user in a guest could gain guest could escalate
privilege to that of the guest kernel, if it had could invoke the
instruction emulator. Only 64-bit x86 HVM guest were affected. Linux
guest have not been vulnerable. (boo#1016340, CVE-2016-10013)
- An unprivileged user in a 64 bit x86 guest could gain information from
the host, crash the host or gain privilege of the host (boo#1009107,
CVE-2016-9383)
- An unprivileged guest process could (unintentionally or maliciously)
obtain
or ocorrupt sensitive information of other programs in the same guest.
Only x86 HVM guests have been affected. The attacker needs to be able
to trigger the Xen instruction emulator. (boo#1000106, CVE-2016-7777)
- A guest on x86 systems could read small parts of hypervisor stack data
(boo#1012651, CVE-2016-9932)
- A malicious guest kernel could hang or crash the host system
(boo#1014298, CVE-2016-10024)
- A malicious guest administrator could escalate their privilege to that
of the host. Only affects x86 HVM guests using qemu older version 1.6.0
or using the qemu-xen-traditional. (boo#1011652, CVE-2016-9637)
- An unprivileged guest user could escalate privilege to that of the guest
administrator on x86 HVM guests, especially on Intel CPUs (boo#1009100,
CVE-2016-9386)
- An unprivileged guest user could escalate privilege to that of the guest
administrator (on AMD CPUs) or crash the system (on Intel CPUs) on
32-bit x86 HVM guests. Only guest operating systems that allowed a new
task to start in VM86 mode were affected. (boo#1009103, CVE-2016-9382)
- A malicious guest administrator could crash the host on x86 PV guests
only (boo#1009104, CVE-2016-9385)
- A malicious guest administrator could get privilege of the host emulator
process on x86 HVM guests. (boo#1009109, CVE-2016-9381)
- A vulnerability in pygrub allowed a malicious guest administrator to
obtain the contents of sensitive host files, or even delete those files
(boo#1009111, CVE-2016-9379, CVE-2016-9380)
- A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the RTL8139
ethernet emulation to consume CPU cycles on the host, causing a DoS
situation (boo#1007157, CVE-2016-8910)
- A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the intel-hda
sound emulation to consume CPU cycles on the host, causing a DoS
situation (boo#1007160, CVE-2016-8909)
- A privileged guest user could cause a crash of the emulator process on
the host by exploiting a divide by zero vulnerability of the JAZZ RC4030
chipset emulation (boo#1005004 CVE-2016-8667)
- A privileged guest user could cause a crash of the emulator process on
the host by exploiting a divide by zero issue of the 16550A UART
emulation (boo#1005005, CVE-2016-8669)
- A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the USB xHCI
emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host (boo#1004016,
CVE-2016-8576)
- A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the ColdFire
Fash Ethernet Controller emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host
(boo#1003030, CVE-2016-7908)
- A privileged guest user could cause an infinite loop in the AMD PC-Net
II emulation, causing a DoS situation on the host (boo#1003032,
CVE-2016-7909)
- Cause a reload of clvm in the block-dmmd script to avoid a blocking
lvchange call (boo#1002496)
- Also unplug SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream unplug
protocol. Before a single SCSI storage devices added to HVM guests could
appear multiple times in the guest. (boo#953518)
- Fix a kernel panic / black screen when trying to boot a XEN kernel on
some UEFI firmwares (boo#1000195)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-5=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-devel-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-libs-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_06-58.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_06_k3.16.7_53-58.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_06_k3.16.7_53-58.1
xen-kmp-desktop-4.4.4_06_k3.16.7_53-58.1
xen-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-4.4.4_06_k3.16.7_53-58.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-tools-4.4.4_06-58.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_06-58.1
