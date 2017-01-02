Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libotr und Pidgin OTR

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-10

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: libotr, Pidgin OTR: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 02, 2017

Bugs: #576914, #576916

ID: 201701-10



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libotr and Pidgin OTR,

allowing remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Pidgin Off-the-Record (OTR) messaging allows you to have private

conversations over instant messaging. libotr is a portable

off-the-record messaging library.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-libs/libotr < 4.1.1 >= 4.1.1

2 x11-plugins/pidgin-otr < 4.0.2 >= 4.0.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both libotr and Pidgin OTR. Please

review the CVE identifiers for more information.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could send a specially crafted message, possibly

resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All libotr users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/libotr-4.1.1"



All Pidgin OTR users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=x11-plugins/pidgin-otr-4.0.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8833

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8833

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2851

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2851



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-10



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





