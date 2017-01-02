Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libotr und Pidgin OTR
Datum: Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libotr, Pidgin OTR: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: January 02, 2017
     Bugs: #576914, #576916
       ID: 201701-10

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libotr and Pidgin OTR,
allowing remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Pidgin Off-the-Record (OTR) messaging allows you to have private
conversations over instant messaging. libotr is a portable
off-the-record messaging library.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/libotr              < 4.1.1                    >= 4.1.1
  2  x11-plugins/pidgin-otr       < 4.0.2                    >= 4.0.2
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both libotr and Pidgin OTR. Please
review the CVE identifiers for more information.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could send a specially crafted message, possibly
resulting in the execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process, or cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libotr users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/libotr-4.1.1"

All Pidgin OTR users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=x11-plugins/pidgin-otr-4.0.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8833
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8833
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2851
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2851

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-10

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Happy New Year 2017
