Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in musl

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-11

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: musl: Integer overflow

Date: January 02, 2017

Bugs: #597498

ID: 201701-11



Synopsis

An integer overflow in musl might allow an attacker to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

musl is a "libc", an implementation of the standard library

functionality described in the ISO C and POSIX standards, plus common

extensions, intended for use on Linux-based systems.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 sys-libs/musl < 1.1.15-r2 >= 1.1.15-r2



Description

A vulnerability was discovered in musl's tre_tnfa_run_parallel function

buffer overflow logic, due to the incorrect use of integer types and

missing overflow checks.



Impact

An attacker, who controls the regular expression and/or string being

searched, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All musl users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/musl-1.1.15-r2"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8859

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8859



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-11



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





