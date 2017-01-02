Login
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in musl
ID: 201701-11
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:28
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8859

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: musl: Integer overflow
     Date: January 02, 2017
     Bugs: #597498
       ID: 201701-11

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

An integer overflow in musl might allow an attacker to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

musl is a "libc", an implementation of the standard library
functionality described in the ISO C and POSIX standards, plus common
extensions, intended for use on Linux-based systems.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-libs/musl              < 1.1.15-r2              >= 1.1.15-r2

Description
===========

A vulnerability was discovered in musl's tre_tnfa_run_parallel function
buffer overflow logic, due to the incorrect use of integer types and
missing overflow checks.

Impact
======

An attacker, who controls the regular expression and/or string being
searched, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All musl users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/musl-1.1.15-r2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8859
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8859

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-11

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


