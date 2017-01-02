|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in musl
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in musl
|ID:
|201701-11
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:28
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8859
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <26278f12-ba64-70d7-d0ab-9890e5ae8f5d@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-11 ] musl: Integer overflow
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: musl: Integer overflow
Date: January 02, 2017
Bugs: #597498
ID: 201701-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
An integer overflow in musl might allow an attacker to execute
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
musl is a "libc", an implementation of the standard library
functionality described in the ISO C and POSIX standards, plus common
extensions, intended for use on Linux-based systems.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-libs/musl < 1.1.15-r2 >= 1.1.15-r2
Description
===========
A vulnerability was discovered in musl's tre_tnfa_run_parallel function
buffer overflow logic, due to the incorrect use of integer types and
missing overflow checks.
Impact
======
An attacker, who controls the regular expression and/or string being
searched, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All musl users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/musl-1.1.15-r2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8859
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8859
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-11
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|