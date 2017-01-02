Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
ID: 201701-12
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:30
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8705
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8706
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0221/
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0220/
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0219/
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8704

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--s9kWdKWglNElFJHSrupv6S8FU16gbSgEe
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="9p99eAECbTMfUfHPQx2m7Ik9bcvRM0p2b";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <dafe3c34-ff3a-cff2-f2c8-854c37405db2@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-12 ] memcached: Multiple vulnerabilities

--9p99eAECbTMfUfHPQx2m7Ik9bcvRM0p2b
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: memcached: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 02, 2017
     Bugs: #598836
       ID: 201701-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in memcached which could lead
to the remote execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching
system

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/memcached           < 1.4.33                  >= 1.4.33

Description
===========

Multiple integer overflow vulnerabilities were discovered in memcached.
Please review the CVE identifiers and Cisco TALOS reports referenced
below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could abuse memcached's binary protocol leading to
the remote execution of arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All memcached users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/memcached-1.4.33"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8704
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8704
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-8705
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8705
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-8706
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8706
[ 4 ] TALOS-2016-0219
      http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0219/
[ 5 ] TALOS-2016-0220
      http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0220/
[ 6 ] TALOS-2016-0221
      http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0221/

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-12

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--9p99eAECbTMfUfHPQx2m7Ik9bcvRM0p2b--

--s9kWdKWglNElFJHSrupv6S8FU16gbSgEe
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=xio7
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--s9kWdKWglNElFJHSrupv6S8FU16gbSgEe--
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

0
Open Sour­ce In­no­va­ti­ons­preis OSBAR 2016 für Zam­ma­d, OpenAt­tic und Pri­va­cyIDEA

10
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

15
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

34
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

6
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung