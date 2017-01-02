|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in memcached
ID:
|201701-12
Distribution:
|Gentoo
Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
Datum:
|Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:30
Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8705
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8706
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0221/
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0220/
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0219/
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8704
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: memcached: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 02, 2017
Bugs: #598836
ID: 201701-12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in memcached which could lead
to the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching
system
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-misc/memcached < 1.4.33 >= 1.4.33
Description
===========
Multiple integer overflow vulnerabilities were discovered in memcached.
Please review the CVE identifiers and Cisco TALOS reports referenced
below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could abuse memcached's binary protocol leading to
the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All memcached users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/memcached-1.4.33"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8704
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8704
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-8705
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8705
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-8706
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8706
[ 4 ] TALOS-2016-0219
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0219/
[ 5 ] TALOS-2016-0220
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0220/
[ 6 ] TALOS-2016-0221
http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0221/
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-12
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|