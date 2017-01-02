Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: memcached: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 02, 2017

Bugs: #598836

ID: 201701-12



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in memcached which could lead

to the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching

system



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/memcached < 1.4.33 >= 1.4.33



Description

===========



Multiple integer overflow vulnerabilities were discovered in memcached.

Please review the CVE identifiers and Cisco TALOS reports referenced

below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could abuse memcached's binary protocol leading to

the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All memcached users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/memcached-1.4.33"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8704

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8704

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-8705

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8705

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-8706

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8706

[ 4 ] TALOS-2016-0219

http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0219/

[ 5 ] TALOS-2016-0220

http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0220/

[ 6 ] TALOS-2016-0221

http://www.talosintelligence.com/reports/TALOS-2016-0221/



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-12



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





