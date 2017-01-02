Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in HDF5
Name: Mehrere Probleme in HDF5
ID: 201701-13
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:31
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4331
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4330
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4332
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4333

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-13
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: HDF5: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 02, 2017
     Bugs: #601404, #601408, #601414, #601420
       ID: 201701-13

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in HDF5 which could lead to
the arbitrary execution of code.

Background
==========

HDF5 technology suite includes a data model, library, and file format
for storing and managing data.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sci-libs/hdf5                < 1.8.18                  >= 1.8.18

Description
===========

Multiple arbitrary code execution vulnerabilities have been discovered
in HDF5. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.

Impact
======

An attacker could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process via a maliciously crafted database file.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All HDF5 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sci-libs/hdf5-1.8.18"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4330
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4330
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-4331
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4331
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4332
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4332
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4333
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4333

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-13

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung