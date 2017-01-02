Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in HDF5

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-13

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: HDF5: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 02, 2017

Bugs: #601404, #601408, #601414, #601420

ID: 201701-13



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in HDF5 which could lead to

the arbitrary execution of code.



Background

HDF5 technology suite includes a data model, library, and file format

for storing and managing data.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 sci-libs/hdf5 < 1.8.18 >= 1.8.18



Description

Multiple arbitrary code execution vulnerabilities have been discovered

in HDF5. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for

details.



Impact

An attacker could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process via a maliciously crafted database file.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All HDF5 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sci-libs/hdf5-1.8.18"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4330

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4330

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-4331

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4331

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4332

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4332

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4333

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4333



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-13



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





