|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in HDF5
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in HDF5
|ID:
|201701-13
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:31
|Referenzen:
CVE-2016-4331
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4331
CVE-2016-4330
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4330
CVE-2016-4332
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4332
CVE-2016-4333
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4333
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-13
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: HDF5: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 02, 2017
Bugs: #601404, #601408, #601414, #601420
ID: 201701-13
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in HDF5 which could lead to
the arbitrary execution of code.
Background
HDF5 technology suite includes a data model, library, and file format
for storing and managing data.
Affected packages
1 sci-libs/hdf5 < 1.8.18 >= 1.8.18
Description
Multiple arbitrary code execution vulnerabilities have been discovered
in HDF5. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.
Impact
An attacker could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process via a maliciously crafted database file.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All HDF5 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sci-libs/hdf5-1.8.18"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4330
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4330
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-4331
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4331
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4332
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4332
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4333
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4333
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-13
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|