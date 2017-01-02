Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in LZO

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-14

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: LZO: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 02, 2017

Bugs: #515238

ID: 201701-14



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



An integer overflow in LZO might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



LZO is an extremely fast compression and decompression library



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/lzo < 2.08 >= 2.08



Description

===========



LZO is vulnerable to an integer overflow condition in the

"lzo1x_decompress_safe" function which could result in a possible

buffer overrun when processing maliciously crafted compressed input

data.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could send specially crafted compressed input data

possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition or arbitrary code

execution.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All LZO users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/lzo-2.08"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4607

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4607



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-14



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





