Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in LZO
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in LZO
|ID:
|201701-14
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:32
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4607
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-14
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: LZO: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 02, 2017
Bugs: #515238
ID: 201701-14
Synopsis
An integer overflow in LZO might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
LZO is an extremely fast compression and decompression library
Affected packages
1 dev-libs/lzo < 2.08 >= 2.08
Description
LZO is vulnerable to an integer overflow condition in the
"lzo1x_decompress_safe" function which could result in a possible
buffer overrun when processing maliciously crafted compressed input
data.
Impact
A remote attacker could send specially crafted compressed input data
possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition or arbitrary code
execution.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All LZO users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/lzo-2.08"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-4607
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-4607
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-14
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
