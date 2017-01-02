Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in rh-nodejs4-nodejs

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: rh-nodejs4-nodejs and rh-nodejs4-http-parser
security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0002-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0002.html
Issue date: 2017-01-02
CVE Names: CVE-2016-1669 CVE-2016-5180 CVE-2016-5325
CVE-2016-7099
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-nodejs4-nodejs and rh-nodejs4-http-parser is now available
for Red Hat Software Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime for easily
building fast, scalable network applications. Node.js uses an event-driven,
non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for
data-intensive real-time applications that run across distributed devices.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs (4.6.2), rh-nodejs4-http-parser (2.7.0). (BZ#1388097)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that Node.js' tls.checkServerIdentity() function did not
properly validate server certificates containing wildcards. A malicious TLS
server could use this flaw to get a specially crafted certificate accepted
by a Node.js TLS client. (CVE-2016-7099)
* It was found that the V8 Zone class was vulnerable to integer overflow
when allocating new memory (Zone::New() and Zone::NewExpand()). An attacker
with the ability to manipulate a large zone could crash the application or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the application privileges.
(CVE-2016-1669)
* A vulnerability was found in c-ares, a DNS resolver library bundled with
Node.js. A hostname with an escaped trailing dot would have its size
calculated incorrectly, leading to a single byte written beyond the end of
a buffer on the heap. An attacker able to provide such a hostname to an
application using c-ares, could potentially cause that application to
crash. (CVE-2016-5180)
* It was found that the reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead() was
not properly validated. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to
conduct an HTTP response splitting attack via a specially-crafted HTTP
request. (CVE-2016-5325)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1335449 - CVE-2016-1669 V8: integer overflow leading to buffer overflow in
Zone::New
1346910 - CVE-2016-5325 nodejs: reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead()
not properly validated
1379921 - CVE-2016-7099 nodejs: wildcard certificates not properly validated
1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write
1388097 - Rebase nodejs to latest v4 release
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1669
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5180
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7099
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
