Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in rh-nodejs4-nodejs

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: rh-nodejs4-nodejs and rh-nodejs4-http-parser

security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0002-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0002.html

Issue date: 2017-01-02

CVE Names: CVE-2016-1669 CVE-2016-5180 CVE-2016-5325

CVE-2016-7099

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for rh-nodejs4-nodejs and rh-nodejs4-http-parser is now available

for Red Hat Software Collections.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime for easily

building fast, scalable network applications. Node.js uses an event-driven,

non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for

data-intensive real-time applications that run across distributed devices.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs (4.6.2), rh-nodejs4-http-parser (2.7.0). (BZ#1388097)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that Node.js' tls.checkServerIdentity() function did not

properly validate server certificates containing wildcards. A malicious TLS

server could use this flaw to get a specially crafted certificate accepted

by a Node.js TLS client. (CVE-2016-7099)



* It was found that the V8 Zone class was vulnerable to integer overflow

when allocating new memory (Zone::New() and Zone::NewExpand()). An attacker

with the ability to manipulate a large zone could crash the application or,

potentially, execute arbitrary code with the application privileges.

(CVE-2016-1669)



* A vulnerability was found in c-ares, a DNS resolver library bundled with

Node.js. A hostname with an escaped trailing dot would have its size

calculated incorrectly, leading to a single byte written beyond the end of

a buffer on the heap. An attacker able to provide such a hostname to an

application using c-ares, could potentially cause that application to

crash. (CVE-2016-5180)



* It was found that the reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead() was

not properly validated. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to

conduct an HTTP response splitting attack via a specially-crafted HTTP

request. (CVE-2016-5325)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1335449 - CVE-2016-1669 V8: integer overflow leading to buffer overflow in

Zone::New

1346910 - CVE-2016-5325 nodejs: reason argument in ServerResponse#writeHead()

not properly validated

1379921 - CVE-2016-7099 nodejs: wildcard certificates not properly validated

1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write

1388097 - Rebase nodejs to latest v4 release



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.src.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-docs-4.6.2-4.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-debuginfo-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-http-parser-devel-2.7.0-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-nodejs4-nodejs-devel-4.6.2-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1669

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5180

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7099

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

