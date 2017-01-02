Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in bzip2

Name : bzip2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.0.6

Release : 21.fc25

URL : http://www.bzip.org/

Summary : A file compression utility

Description :

Bzip2 is a freely available, patent-free, high quality data compressor.

Bzip2 compresses files to within 10 to 15 percent of the capabilities

of the best techniques available. However, bzip2 has the added benefit

of being approximately two times faster at compression and six times

faster at decompression than those techniques. Bzip2 is not the

fastest compression utility, but it does strike a balance between speed

and compression capability.



Install bzip2 if you need a compression utility.



Update Information:



CVE-2016-3189 bzip2: heap use after free in bzip2recover

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1348179 - CVE-2016-3189 bzip2: heap use after free in bzip2recover

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1348179

