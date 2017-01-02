|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in bzip2
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in bzip2
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-e7b46c92ae
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 2. Januar 2017, 23:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3189
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : bzip2
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.0.6
Release : 21.fc25
URL : http://www.bzip.org/
Summary : A file compression utility
Description :
Bzip2 is a freely available, patent-free, high quality data compressor.
Bzip2 compresses files to within 10 to 15 percent of the capabilities
of the best techniques available. However, bzip2 has the added benefit
of being approximately two times faster at compression and six times
faster at decompression than those techniques. Bzip2 is not the
fastest compression utility, but it does strike a balance between speed
and compression capability.
Install bzip2 if you need a compression utility.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
CVE-2016-3189 bzip2: heap use after free in bzip2recover
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1348179 - CVE-2016-3189 bzip2: heap use after free in bzip2recover
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1348179
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bzip2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|