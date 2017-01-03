Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey, Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox

|
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <25535512-53cd-58e0-8b95-5fff3c3eb338@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-15 ] Mozilla Firefox, SeaMonkey, Thunderbird: Multiple
vulnerabilities
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Mozilla Firefox, SeaMonkey, Thunderbird: Multiple
vulnerabilities
Date: January 03, 2017
Bugs: #539242, #541506, #581326, #590330, #594616, #599924,
#601320, #602576, #604024
ID: 201701-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla Firefox, SeaMonkey,
and Thunderbird the worst of which could lead to the execution of
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Mozilla Firefox is a cross-platform web browser from Mozilla. The
Mozilla Thunderbird mail client is a redesign of the Mozilla Mail
component. The goal is to produce a cross-platform stand-alone mail
application using XUL (XML User Interface Language). SeaMonkey is a
free and open-source Internet suite. It is the continuation of the
former Mozilla Application Suite, based on the same source code.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/firefox < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
2 www-client/firefox-bin < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
3 mail-client/thunderbird < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
4 mail-client/thunderbird-bin
< 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
5 www-client/seamonkey < 2.38 >= 2.38
6 www-client/seamonkey-bin
< 2.38 >= 2.38
-------------------------------------------------------------------
6 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla Firefox,
SeaMonkey, and Thunderbird. Please review the CVE identifiers
referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition via
multiple vectors.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Firefox users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/firefox-45.6.0"
All Firefox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=www-client/firefox-bin-45.6.0"
All Thunderbird users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=mail-client/thunderbird-45.6.0"
All Thunderbird-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=mail-client/thunderbird-bin-45.6.0"
All SeaMonkey users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/seamonkey-2.38"
All SeaMonkey-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=www-client/seamonkey-bin-2.38"
