Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey, Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey, Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox
ID: 201701-15
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 3. Januar 2017, 15:04
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5284
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2812
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5260
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0834
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9900
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5256
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2807
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5266
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0836
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2816
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5263
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5281
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5264
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5290
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9904
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8638
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5276
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0831
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0825
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8637
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5267
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5261
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5268
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5297
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2835
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9898
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0823
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8642
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9902
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0827
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9893
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5254
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2830
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5291
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8636
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5251
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0821
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2820
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5271
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8634
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5293
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5296
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5259
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2805
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0824
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5253
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9066
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2817
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8641
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9901
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2810
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2836
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0830
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5258
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5278
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2806
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2808
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2804
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0835
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5262
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9074
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9905
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2837
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2814
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0833
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9897
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5265
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5252
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0820
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5272
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5280
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9899
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5273
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2839
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0819
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0828
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2809
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5279
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5257
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5274
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5250
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0829
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8640
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5255
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8639
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0826
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0822
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9895
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2838
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2811
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2813
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9064
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0832
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5282
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2827
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5277
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5270
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8635
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5275
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5294

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--SSmeKFTiDv56TM7oiXQTCBcm5lK373AJM
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="FoT3xke7QFPXJIMrf1ObQxfuC08UGFLTE";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <25535512-53cd-58e0-8b95-5fff3c3eb338@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-15 ] Mozilla Firefox, SeaMonkey, Thunderbird: Multiple
 vulnerabilities

--FoT3xke7QFPXJIMrf1ObQxfuC08UGFLTE
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Mozilla Firefox, SeaMonkey, Thunderbird: Multiple
           vulnerabilities
     Date: January 03, 2017
     Bugs: #539242, #541506, #581326, #590330, #594616, #599924,
           #601320, #602576, #604024
       ID: 201701-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla Firefox, SeaMonkey,
and Thunderbird the worst of which could lead to the execution of
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Mozilla Firefox is a cross-platform web browser from Mozilla. The
Mozilla Thunderbird mail client is a redesign of the Mozilla Mail
component. The goal is to produce a cross-platform stand-alone mail
application using XUL (XML User Interface Language). SeaMonkey is a
free and open-source Internet suite. It is the continuation of the
former Mozilla Application Suite, based on the same source code.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-client/firefox           < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  2  www-client/firefox-bin       < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  3  mail-client/thunderbird      < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  4  mail-client/thunderbird-bin
                                  < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  5  www-client/seamonkey          < 2.38                     >= 2.38
  6  www-client/seamonkey-bin
                                   < 2.38                     >= 2.38
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     6 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla Firefox,
SeaMonkey, and Thunderbird. Please review the CVE identifiers
referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition via
multiple vectors.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Firefox users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/firefox-45.6.0"

All Firefox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=www-client/firefox-bin-45.6.0"

All Thunderbird users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=mail-client/thunderbird-45.6.0"

All Thunderbird-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=mail-client/thunderbird-bin-45.6.0"

All SeaMonkey users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/seamonkey-2.38"

All SeaMonkey-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=www-client/seamonkey-bin-2.38"

References
==========

[   1 ] CVE-2014-8634
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8634
[   2 ] CVE-2014-8635
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8635
[   3 ] CVE-2014-8636
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8636
[   4 ] CVE-2014-8637
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8637
[   5 ] CVE-2014-8638
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8638
[   6 ] CVE-2014-8639
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8639
[   7 ] CVE-2014-8640
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8640
[   8 ] CVE-2014-8641
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8641
[   9 ] CVE-2014-8642
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8642
[  10 ] CVE-2015-0819
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0819
[  11 ] CVE-2015-0820
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0820
[  12 ] CVE-2015-0821
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0821
[  13 ] CVE-2015-0822
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0822
[  14 ] CVE-2015-0823
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0823
[  15 ] CVE-2015-0824
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0824
[  16 ] CVE-2015-0825
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0825
[  17 ] CVE-2015-0826
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0826
[  18 ] CVE-2015-0827
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0827
[  19 ] CVE-2015-0828
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0828
[  20 ] CVE-2015-0829
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0829
[  21 ] CVE-2015-0830
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0830
[  22 ] CVE-2015-0831
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0831
[  23 ] CVE-2015-0832
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0832
[  24 ] CVE-2015-0833
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0833
[  25 ] CVE-2015-0834
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0834
[  26 ] CVE-2015-0835
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0835
[  27 ] CVE-2015-0836
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0836
[  28 ] CVE-2016-2804
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2804
[  29 ] CVE-2016-2805
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2805
[  30 ] CVE-2016-2806
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2806
[  31 ] CVE-2016-2807
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2807
[  32 ] CVE-2016-2808
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2808
[  33 ] CVE-2016-2809
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2809
[  34 ] CVE-2016-2810
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2810
[  35 ] CVE-2016-2811
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2811
[  36 ] CVE-2016-2812
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2812
[  37 ] CVE-2016-2813
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2813
[  38 ] CVE-2016-2814
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2814
[  39 ] CVE-2016-2816
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2816
[  40 ] CVE-2016-2817
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2817
[  41 ] CVE-2016-2820
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2820
[  42 ] CVE-2016-2827
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2827
[  43 ] CVE-2016-2830
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2830
[  44 ] CVE-2016-2835
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2835
[  45 ] CVE-2016-2836
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2836
[  46 ] CVE-2016-2837
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2837
[  47 ] CVE-2016-2838
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2838
[  48 ] CVE-2016-2839
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2839
[  49 ] CVE-2016-5250
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5250
[  50 ] CVE-2016-5251
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5251
[  51 ] CVE-2016-5252
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5252
[  52 ] CVE-2016-5253
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5253
[  53 ] CVE-2016-5254
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5254
[  54 ] CVE-2016-5255
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5255
[  55 ] CVE-2016-5256
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5256
[  56 ] CVE-2016-5257
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5257
[  57 ] CVE-2016-5258
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5258
[  58 ] CVE-2016-5259
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5259
[  59 ] CVE-2016-5260
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5260
[  60 ] CVE-2016-5261
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5261
[  61 ] CVE-2016-5262
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5262
[  62 ] CVE-2016-5263
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5263
[  63 ] CVE-2016-5264
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5264
[  64 ] CVE-2016-5265
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5265
[  65 ] CVE-2016-5266
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5266
[  66 ] CVE-2016-5267
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5267
[  67 ] CVE-2016-5268
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5268
[  68 ] CVE-2016-5270
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5270
[  69 ] CVE-2016-5271
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5271
[  70 ] CVE-2016-5272
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5272
[  71 ] CVE-2016-5273
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5273
[  72 ] CVE-2016-5274
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5274
[  73 ] CVE-2016-5275
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5275
[  74 ] CVE-2016-5276
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5276
[  75 ] CVE-2016-5277
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5277
[  76 ] CVE-2016-5278
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5278
[  77 ] CVE-2016-5279
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5279
[  78 ] CVE-2016-5280
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5280
[  79 ] CVE-2016-5281
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5281
[  80 ] CVE-2016-5282
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5282
[  81 ] CVE-2016-5283
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5283
[  82 ] CVE-2016-5284
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5284
[  83 ] CVE-2016-5290
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5290
[  84 ] CVE-2016-5291
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5291
[  85 ] CVE-2016-5293
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5293
[  86 ] CVE-2016-5294
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5294
[  87 ] CVE-2016-5296
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5296
[  88 ] CVE-2016-5297
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5297
[  89 ] CVE-2016-9064
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9064
[  90 ] CVE-2016-9066
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9066
[  91 ] CVE-2016-9074
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9074
[  92 ] CVE-2016-9079
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079
[  93 ] CVE-2016-9893
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9893
[  94 ] CVE-2016-9895
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9895
[  95 ] CVE-2016-9897
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9897
[  96 ] CVE-2016-9898
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9898
[  97 ] CVE-2016-9899
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9899
[  98 ] CVE-2016-9900
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9900
[  99 ] CVE-2016-9901
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9901
[ 100 ] CVE-2016-9902
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9902
[ 101 ] CVE-2016-9904
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9904
[ 102 ] CVE-2016-9905
        http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9905

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-15

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--FoT3xke7QFPXJIMrf1ObQxfuC08UGFLTE--

--SSmeKFTiDv56TM7oiXQTCBcm5lK373AJM
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=VYq3
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--SSmeKFTiDv56TM7oiXQTCBcm5lK373AJM--
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

9
Wi­ki­pe­dia er­reicht Spen­den­ziel

0
Open Sour­ce In­no­va­ti­ons­preis OSBAR 2016 für Zam­ma­d, OpenAt­tic und Pri­va­cyIDEA

10
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

15
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

35
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

6
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!
 
Werbung