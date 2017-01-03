Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer (Aktualisierung)

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3750-2 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Thijs Kinkhorst

January 3, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libphp-phpmailer

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10033

Debian Bug : 849365



A functionally regression was discovered in some specific usage

scenarios of PHPMailer following the security update of DSA-3750. New

packages have been released which correct the problem. The original

advisory text follows for referecen.



Dawid Golunski discovered that PHPMailer, a popular library to send

email from PHP applications, allowed a remote attacker to execute

code if they were able to provide a crafted Sender address.



Note that for this issue also CVE-2016-10045 was assigned, which is a

regression in the original patch proposed for CVE-2016-10033. Because

the origial patch was not applied in Debian, Debian was not vulnerable

to CVE-2016-10045.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.2.9+dfsg-2+deb8u3.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.2.14+dfsg-2.2.



We recommend that you upgrade your libphp-phpmailer packages.



