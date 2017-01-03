|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|DSA-3750-2
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10033
|Update von:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3750-2 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Thijs Kinkhorst
January 3, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libphp-phpmailer
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10033
Debian Bug : 849365
A functionally regression was discovered in some specific usage
scenarios of PHPMailer following the security update of DSA-3750. New
packages have been released which correct the problem. The original
advisory text follows for referecen.
Dawid Golunski discovered that PHPMailer, a popular library to send
email from PHP applications, allowed a remote attacker to execute
code if they were able to provide a crafted Sender address.
Note that for this issue also CVE-2016-10045 was assigned, which is a
regression in the original patch proposed for CVE-2016-10033. Because
the origial patch was not applied in Debian, Debian was not vulnerable
to CVE-2016-10045.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.9+dfsg-2+deb8u3.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.14+dfsg-2.2.
We recommend that you upgrade your libphp-phpmailer packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJYa+25AAoJEFb2GnlAHawEUs8IAKYahU2KZMkzgjYBA1lmZ+2U
0GubkSidGQMkljRSXBzqCC/1+VZxHSvIDThLT8UkD8KCExoKrqtmilfFz65m2Eo4
kFVLMz0uG+sv9G9pd4dPlkWusvQVLZaP7xceqqVlIbvmAjNoAJJQ3C8nXLJFqPW+
x7g/QHK6q4QzC5aOJCgHuTxsG3geTKI1aa4TfMtK9Akusk7QM8GmPjJW3F9vt19V
+XW0SLmhPT7W/GY5PaYfNtZmrnhWCltSpMMsANkaHSEyqqMe7arPyhbdbZnh5Y3E
PrNOK2sIEWI/P3PXm0w93z0T2pFLSjLXHD72rGtIvPy8PWmt76QnFocNE4dpwFY=
=HZaN
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|