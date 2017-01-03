Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer (Aktualisierung)
ID: DSA-3750-2
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10033
Update von: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in PHPMailer

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3750-2                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                          Thijs Kinkhorst 
January 3, 2017                       https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libphp-phpmailer
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-10033
Debian Bug     : 849365

A functionally regression was discovered in some specific usage
scenarios of PHPMailer following the security update of DSA-3750. New
packages have been released which correct the problem. The original
advisory text follows for referecen.

Dawid Golunski discovered that PHPMailer, a popular library to send
email from PHP applications, allowed a remote attacker to execute
code if they were able to provide a crafted Sender address.

Note that for this issue also CVE-2016-10045 was assigned, which is a
regression in the original patch proposed for CVE-2016-10033. Because
the origial patch was not applied in Debian, Debian was not vulnerable
to CVE-2016-10045.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.9+dfsg-2+deb8u3.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.2.14+dfsg-2.2.

We recommend that you upgrade your libphp-phpmailer packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iQEcBAEBCAAGBQJYa+25AAoJEFb2GnlAHawEUs8IAKYahU2KZMkzgjYBA1lmZ+2U
0GubkSidGQMkljRSXBzqCC/1+VZxHSvIDThLT8UkD8KCExoKrqtmilfFz65m2Eo4
kFVLMz0uG+sv9G9pd4dPlkWusvQVLZaP7xceqqVlIbvmAjNoAJJQ3C8nXLJFqPW+
x7g/QHK6q4QzC5aOJCgHuTxsG3geTKI1aa4TfMtK9Akusk7QM8GmPjJW3F9vt19V
+XW0SLmhPT7W/GY5PaYfNtZmrnhWCltSpMMsANkaHSEyqqMe7arPyhbdbZnh5Y3E
PrNOK2sIEWI/P3PXm0w93z0T2pFLSjLXHD72rGtIvPy8PWmt76QnFocNE4dpwFY=
=HZaN
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

19
Wi­ki­pe­dia er­reicht Spen­den­ziel

0
Open Sour­ce In­no­va­ti­ons­preis OSBAR 2016 für Zam­ma­d, OpenAt­tic und Pri­va­cyIDEA

10
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

15
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

38
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

6
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!
 
Werbung