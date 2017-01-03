Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0016-1

Rating: important

References: #983273

Cross-References: CVE-2015-8899

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries

(bsc#983273)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-10=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-10=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-8.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-8.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-8.1

dnsmasq-utils-2.71-8.1

dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-8.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-9.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-9.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-9.1

dnsmasq-utils-2.71-9.1

dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-9.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273



