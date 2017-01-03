|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:0016-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8899
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0016-1
Rating: important
References: #983273
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8899
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries
(bsc#983273)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-10=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-10=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-8.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-8.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-8.1
dnsmasq-utils-2.71-8.1
dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-9.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-9.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-9.1
dnsmasq-utils-2.71-9.1
dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-9.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|