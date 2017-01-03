Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0016-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8899

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0016-1
Rating:             important
References:         #983273 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-8899
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries
     (bsc#983273)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-10=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-10=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-8.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-8.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-8.1
      dnsmasq-utils-2.71-8.1
      dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-9.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-9.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-9.1
      dnsmasq-utils-2.71-9.1
      dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-9.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
