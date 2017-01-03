Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: systemd security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0003-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0003.html

Issue date: 2017-01-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7796

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for systemd is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1

Extended Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.1) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.1) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.1) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x,

x86_64



3. Description:



The systemd packages contain systemd, a system and service manager for

Linux, compatible with the SysV and LSB init scripts. It provides

aggressive parallelism capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for

starting services, offers on-demand starting of daemons, and keeps track of

processes using Linux cgroups. In addition, it supports snapshotting and

restoring of the system state, maintains mount and automount points, and

implements an elaborate transactional dependency-based service control

logic. It can also work as a drop-in replacement for sysvinit.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way systemd handled empty notification messages.

A local attacker could use this flaw to make systemd freeze its execution,

preventing further management of system services, system shutdown, or

zombie process collection via systemd. (CVE-2016-7796)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1381911 - CVE-2016-7796 systemd: freeze when PID 1 receives a zero-length

message over notify socket



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.1):



Source:

systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.src.rpm



x86_64:

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.1):



x86_64:

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):



Source:

systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.src.rpm



ppc64:

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):



Source:

systemd-208-20.ael7b_1.9.src.rpm



ppc64le:

libgudev1-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

libgudev1-devel-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-devel-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-libs-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-python-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-sysv-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.1):



ppc64:

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.1):



ppc64le:

systemd-debuginfo-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYa/kTXlSAg2UNWIIRAibWAJ99vaCcOMil4uf9TKoDi26yEvxR1wCcDHYr

oeHEj/3xRguMcdita/BfGGw=

=i6Qg

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





