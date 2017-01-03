Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in systemd
ID: RHSA-2017:0003-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:34
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: systemd security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0003-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0003.html
Issue date:        2017-01-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7796 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for systemd is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1
Extended Update Support.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.1) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.1) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.1) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x,
 x86_64

3. Description:

The systemd packages contain systemd, a system and service manager for
Linux, compatible with the SysV and LSB init scripts. It provides
aggressive parallelism capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for
starting services, offers on-demand starting of daemons, and keeps track of
processes using Linux cgroups. In addition, it supports snapshotting and
restoring of the system state, maintains mount and automount points, and
implements an elaborate transactional dependency-based service control
logic. It can also work as a drop-in replacement for sysvinit.

Security Fix(es):

* A flaw was found in the way systemd handled empty notification messages.
A local attacker could use this flaw to make systemd freeze its execution,
preventing further management of system services, system shutdown, or
zombie process collection via systemd. (CVE-2016-7796)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1381911 - CVE-2016-7796 systemd: freeze when PID 1 receives a zero-length
 message over notify socket

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.1):

Source:
systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.src.rpm

x86_64:
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.1):

x86_64:
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):

Source:
systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.src.rpm

ppc64:
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.s390.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
libgudev1-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.i686.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-python-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-sysv-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):

Source:
systemd-208-20.ael7b_1.9.src.rpm

ppc64le:
libgudev1-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
libgudev1-devel-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-devel-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-libs-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-python-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-sysv-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.1):

ppc64:
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.el7_1.9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.1):

ppc64le:
systemd-debuginfo-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-208-20.ael7b_1.9.ppc64le.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYa/kTXlSAg2UNWIIRAibWAJ99vaCcOMil4uf9TKoDi26yEvxR1wCcDHYr
oeHEj/3xRguMcdita/BfGGw=
=i6Qg
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

19
Wi­ki­pe­dia er­reicht Spen­den­ziel

0
Open Sour­ce In­no­va­ti­ons­preis OSBAR 2016 für Zam­ma­d, OpenAt­tic und Pri­va­cyIDEA

10
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

15
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

38
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

6
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!
 
Werbung