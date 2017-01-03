|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in borgbackup
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in borgbackup
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-6e66f01186
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:38
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406277
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : borgbackup
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.0.9
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://borgbackup.readthedocs.org
Summary : A deduplicating backup program with compression and authenticated
encryption
Description :
BorgBackup (short: Borg) is a deduplicating backup program. Optionally, it
supports compression and authenticated encryption.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
upstream version 1.0.9 (BZ#1406277)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1406277 - borgbackup 1.0.9 is available (includes security fixes)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406277
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade borgbackup' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|