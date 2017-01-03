Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in borgbackup
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in borgbackup
ID: FEDORA-2016-3b51e954fd
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:40
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406277

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : borgbackup
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.0.9
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://borgbackup.readthedocs.org
Summary     : A deduplicating backup program with compression and authenticated
 encryption
Description :
BorgBackup (short: Borg) is a deduplicating backup program. Optionally, it
supports compression and authenticated encryption.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

upstream version 1.0.9 (BZ#1406277)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1406277 - borgbackup 1.0.9 is available (includes security fixes)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406277
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade borgbackup' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
