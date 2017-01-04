Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: ghostscript security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0013-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0013.html
Issue date: 2017-01-04
CVE Names: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7977 CVE-2016-7978
CVE-2016-7979 CVE-2016-8602
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for ghostscript is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The Ghostscript suite contains utilities for rendering PostScript and PDF
documents. Ghostscript translates PostScript code to common bitmap formats
so that the code can be displayed or printed.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that the ghostscript functions getenv, filenameforall and
.libfile did not honor the -dSAFER option, usually used when processing
untrusted documents, leading to information disclosure. A specially crafted
postscript document could read environment variable, list directory and
retrieve file content respectively, from the target. (CVE-2013-5653,
CVE-2016-7977)
* It was found that the ghostscript function .setdevice suffered a
use-after-free vulnerability due to an incorrect reference count. A
specially crafted postscript document could trigger code execution in the
context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-7978)
* It was found that the ghostscript function .initialize_dsc_parser did not
validate its parameter before using it, allowing a type confusion flaw. A
specially crafted postscript document could cause a crash code execution in
the context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-7979)
* It was found that ghostscript did not sufficiently check the validity of
parameters given to the .sethalftone5 function. A specially crafted
postscript document could cause a crash, or execute arbitrary code in the
context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-8602)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1380327 - CVE-2013-5653 ghostscript: getenv and filenameforall ignore -dSAFER
1380415 - CVE-2016-7977 ghostscript: .libfile does not honor -dSAFER
1382300 - CVE-2016-7978 ghostscript: reference leak in .setdevice allows
use-after-free and remote code execution
1382305 - CVE-2016-7979 ghostscript: Type confusion in .initialize_dsc_parser
allows remote code execution
1383940 - CVE-2016-8602 ghostscript: check for sufficient params in
.sethalftone5
6. Package List:
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7977
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8602
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
