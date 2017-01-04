Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

Login
Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: ghostscript security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0013-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0013.html
Issue date:        2017-01-04
CVE Names:         CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7977 CVE-2016-7978 
                   CVE-2016-7979 CVE-2016-8602 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for ghostscript is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
 ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

The Ghostscript suite contains utilities for rendering PostScript and PDF
documents. Ghostscript translates PostScript code to common bitmap formats
so that the code can be displayed or printed.

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that the ghostscript functions getenv, filenameforall and
.libfile did not honor the -dSAFER option, usually used when processing
untrusted documents, leading to information disclosure. A specially crafted
postscript document could read environment variable, list directory and
retrieve file content respectively, from the target. (CVE-2013-5653,
CVE-2016-7977)

* It was found that the ghostscript function .setdevice suffered a
use-after-free vulnerability due to an incorrect reference count. A
specially crafted postscript document could trigger code execution in the
context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-7978)

* It was found that the ghostscript function .initialize_dsc_parser did not
validate its parameter before using it, allowing a type confusion flaw. A
specially crafted postscript document could cause a crash code execution in
the context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-7979)

* It was found that ghostscript did not sufficiently check the validity of
parameters given to the .sethalftone5 function. A specially crafted
postscript document could cause a crash, or execute arbitrary code in the
context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-8602)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1380327 - CVE-2013-5653 ghostscript: getenv and filenameforall ignore -dSAFER
1380415 - CVE-2016-7977 ghostscript: .libfile does not honor -dSAFER
1382300 - CVE-2016-7978 ghostscript: reference leak in .setdevice allows
 use-after-free and remote code execution
1382305 - CVE-2016-7979 ghostscript: Type confusion in .initialize_dsc_parser
 allows remote code execution
1383940 - CVE-2016-8602 ghostscript: check for sufficient params in
 .sethalftone5

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm

aarch64:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

aarch64:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

noarch:
ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

ppc64:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm
ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm
ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7977
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8602
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
