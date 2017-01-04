Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: ghostscript security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0013-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0013.html

Issue date: 2017-01-04

CVE Names: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7977 CVE-2016-7978

CVE-2016-7979 CVE-2016-8602

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for ghostscript is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,

ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The Ghostscript suite contains utilities for rendering PostScript and PDF

documents. Ghostscript translates PostScript code to common bitmap formats

so that the code can be displayed or printed.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the ghostscript functions getenv, filenameforall and

.libfile did not honor the -dSAFER option, usually used when processing

untrusted documents, leading to information disclosure. A specially crafted

postscript document could read environment variable, list directory and

retrieve file content respectively, from the target. (CVE-2013-5653,

CVE-2016-7977)



* It was found that the ghostscript function .setdevice suffered a

use-after-free vulnerability due to an incorrect reference count. A

specially crafted postscript document could trigger code execution in the

context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-7978)



* It was found that the ghostscript function .initialize_dsc_parser did not

validate its parameter before using it, allowing a type confusion flaw. A

specially crafted postscript document could cause a crash code execution in

the context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-7979)



* It was found that ghostscript did not sufficiently check the validity of

parameters given to the .sethalftone5 function. A specially crafted

postscript document could cause a crash, or execute arbitrary code in the

context of the gs process. (CVE-2016-8602)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1380327 - CVE-2013-5653 ghostscript: getenv and filenameforall ignore -dSAFER

1380415 - CVE-2016-7977 ghostscript: .libfile does not honor -dSAFER

1382300 - CVE-2016-7978 ghostscript: reference leak in .setdevice allows

use-after-free and remote code execution

1382305 - CVE-2016-7979 ghostscript: Type confusion in .initialize_dsc_parser

allows remote code execution

1383940 - CVE-2016-8602 ghostscript: check for sufficient params in

.sethalftone5



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm



aarch64:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-cups-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

ghostscript-doc-9.07-20.el7_3.1.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.i686.rpm

ghostscript-devel-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm

ghostscript-gtk-9.07-20.el7_3.1.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7977

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8602

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYbM3EXlSAg2UNWIIRArGGAJ9vHDLT+UYLocMDstIu+zq9i2jHYACfY89O

CD6rmtcSRdpgjhzSbaCRBeg=

=uzgY

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

