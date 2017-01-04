Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
ID: CESA-2017:0014
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 13:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8602
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0014.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7979
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-5653
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7977

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0014 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0014.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
b782201a3fc51ad215a773f3ce3a5b2f92716470f5182805f854372428d6c05f 
 ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
c450d8e76f4f7706f1f8d1bf9531d5791531614acd6562d3997816661d86d9a4 
 ghostscript-devel-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
7b1f7846d3aca69569081267b595309e0e2bcc6b51fef8acc741a27f8e3dcc22 
 ghostscript-doc-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
16be71364698b556c4c8c972badbf2ff7d906daca967387d9afae10f2a1ce07b 
 ghostscript-gtk-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

x86_64:
b782201a3fc51ad215a773f3ce3a5b2f92716470f5182805f854372428d6c05f 
 ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
8fda7d94d616f78865b778c72611106da4ffa3869811a07be7b8f924147297d9 
 ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
c450d8e76f4f7706f1f8d1bf9531d5791531614acd6562d3997816661d86d9a4 
 ghostscript-devel-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
561c3ccd850038e251d319f55fc700b4bed20dd4dcd43fa4765b2e358094749c 
 ghostscript-devel-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
1acf2b6457380b6b387815c489cd0d7d8a14511a247a9dc490737a232e68a67b 
 ghostscript-doc-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
4a55e46791fa5bb721088d138d96aa897bed83185c370276ba2abeff52d902f8 
 ghostscript-gtk-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
97e350a518a3f78e0cac61831ffde0e915ac60a8965a25e71e8d57b137485b44 
 ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.src.rpm



