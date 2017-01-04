Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0014 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0014.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

b782201a3fc51ad215a773f3ce3a5b2f92716470f5182805f854372428d6c05f

ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

c450d8e76f4f7706f1f8d1bf9531d5791531614acd6562d3997816661d86d9a4

ghostscript-devel-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

7b1f7846d3aca69569081267b595309e0e2bcc6b51fef8acc741a27f8e3dcc22

ghostscript-doc-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

16be71364698b556c4c8c972badbf2ff7d906daca967387d9afae10f2a1ce07b

ghostscript-gtk-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

b782201a3fc51ad215a773f3ce3a5b2f92716470f5182805f854372428d6c05f

ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

8fda7d94d616f78865b778c72611106da4ffa3869811a07be7b8f924147297d9

ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm

c450d8e76f4f7706f1f8d1bf9531d5791531614acd6562d3997816661d86d9a4

ghostscript-devel-8.70-21.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

561c3ccd850038e251d319f55fc700b4bed20dd4dcd43fa4765b2e358094749c

ghostscript-devel-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm

1acf2b6457380b6b387815c489cd0d7d8a14511a247a9dc490737a232e68a67b

ghostscript-doc-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm

4a55e46791fa5bb721088d138d96aa897bed83185c370276ba2abeff52d902f8

ghostscript-gtk-8.70-21.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

97e350a518a3f78e0cac61831ffde0e915ac60a8965a25e71e8d57b137485b44

ghostscript-8.70-21.el6_8.1.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

