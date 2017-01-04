|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|201701-15
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 22:48
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory [ERRATA UPDATE] GLSA 201701-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 03, 2017
Bugs: #581326, #590330, #594616, #599924, #601320, #602576, #604024
ID: 201701-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Errata
======
The first revision of GLSA 201701-15 included Mozilla SeaMonkey, but
not all CVEs listed were resolved in this package. In order to rectify
the reporting Mozilla SeaMonkey has been removed. The Gentoo Security
team will publish a separate GLSA addressing the outstanding Mozilla
SeaMonkey vulnerabilities as soon as possible.
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla Firefox and
Thunderbird the worst of which could lead to the execution of arbitrary
code.
Background
==========
Mozilla Firefox is a cross-platform web browser from Mozilla. The
Mozilla Thunderbird mail client is a redesign of the Mozilla Mail
component. The goal is to produce a cross-platform stand-alone mail
application using XUL (XML User Interface Language).
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/firefox < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
2 www-client/firefox-bin < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
3 mail-client/thunderbird < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
4 mail-client/thunderbird-bin
< 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0
-------------------------------------------------------------------
4 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla Firefox and
Thunderbird. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition via
multiple vectors.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Firefox users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/firefox-45.6.0"
All Firefox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=www-client/firefox-bin-45.6.0"
All Thunderbird users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=mail-client/thunderbird-45.6.0"
All Thunderbird-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=mail-client/thunderbird-bin-45.6.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2804
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2804
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2805
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2805
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-2806
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2806
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2807
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2807
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2808
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2808
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-2809
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2809
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-2810
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2810
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-2811
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2811
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-2812
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2812
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2813
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2813
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-2814
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2814
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-2816
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2816
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-2817
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2817
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-2820
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2820
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-2827
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2827
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-2830
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2830
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-2835
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2835
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-2836
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2836
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-2837
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2837
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-2838
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2838
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-2839
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2839
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-5250
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5250
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-5251
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5251
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-5252
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5252
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-5253
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5253
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-5254
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5254
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-5255
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5255
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-5256
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5256
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-5257
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5257
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-5258
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5258
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-5259
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5259
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-5260
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5260
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-5261
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5261
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-5262
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5262
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-5263
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5263
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-5264
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5264
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-5265
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5265
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-5266
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5266
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-5267
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5267
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-5268
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5268
[ 41 ] CVE-2016-5270
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5270
[ 42 ] CVE-2016-5271
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5271
[ 43 ] CVE-2016-5272
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5272
[ 44 ] CVE-2016-5273
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5273
[ 45 ] CVE-2016-5274
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5274
[ 46 ] CVE-2016-5275
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5275
[ 47 ] CVE-2016-5276
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5276
[ 48 ] CVE-2016-5277
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5277
[ 49 ] CVE-2016-5278
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5278
[ 50 ] CVE-2016-5279
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5279
[ 51 ] CVE-2016-5280
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5280
[ 52 ] CVE-2016-5281
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5281
[ 53 ] CVE-2016-5282
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5282
[ 54 ] CVE-2016-5283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5283
[ 55 ] CVE-2016-5284
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5284
[ 56 ] CVE-2016-5290
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5290
[ 57 ] CVE-2016-5291
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5291
[ 58 ] CVE-2016-5293
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5293
[ 59 ] CVE-2016-5294
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5294
[ 60 ] CVE-2016-5296
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5296
[ 61 ] CVE-2016-5297
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5297
[ 62 ] CVE-2016-9064
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9064
[ 63 ] CVE-2016-9066
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9066
[ 64 ] CVE-2016-9074
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9074
[ 65 ] CVE-2016-9079
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079
[ 66 ] CVE-2016-9893
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9893
[ 67 ] CVE-2016-9895
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9895
[ 68 ] CVE-2016-9897
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9897
[ 69 ] CVE-2016-9898
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9898
[ 70 ] CVE-2016-9899
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9899
[ 71 ] CVE-2016-9900
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9900
[ 72 ] CVE-2016-9901
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9901
[ 73 ] CVE-2016-9902
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9902
[ 74 ] CVE-2016-9904
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9904
[ 75 ] CVE-2016-9905
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9905
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-15
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|