Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox
ID: 201701-15
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 22:48
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory [ERRATA UPDATE]           GLSA 201701-15
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 03, 2017
     Bugs: #581326, #590330, #594616, #599924, #601320, #602576, #604024
       ID: 201701-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Errata
======

The first revision of GLSA 201701-15 included Mozilla SeaMonkey, but
not all CVEs listed were resolved in this package. In order to rectify
the reporting Mozilla SeaMonkey has been removed. The Gentoo Security
team will publish a separate GLSA addressing the outstanding Mozilla
SeaMonkey vulnerabilities as soon as possible.

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla Firefox and
Thunderbird the worst of which could lead to the execution of arbitrary
code.

Background
==========

Mozilla Firefox is a cross-platform web browser from Mozilla. The
Mozilla Thunderbird mail client is a redesign of the Mozilla Mail
component. The goal is to produce a cross-platform stand-alone mail
application using XUL (XML User Interface Language).

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-client/firefox           < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  2  www-client/firefox-bin       < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  3  mail-client/thunderbird      < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
  4  mail-client/thunderbird-bin
                                  < 45.6.0                  >= 45.6.0
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     4 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla Firefox and
Thunderbird. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition via
multiple vectors.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Firefox users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/firefox-45.6.0"

All Firefox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=www-client/firefox-bin-45.6.0"

All Thunderbird users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=mail-client/thunderbird-45.6.0"

All Thunderbird-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=mail-client/thunderbird-bin-45.6.0"

References
==========

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-15

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5










