Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird und Mozilla Firefox

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory [ERRATA UPDATE] GLSA 201701-15

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 03, 2017

Bugs: #581326, #590330, #594616, #599924, #601320, #602576, #604024

ID: 201701-15



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Errata

======



The first revision of GLSA 201701-15 included Mozilla SeaMonkey, but

not all CVEs listed were resolved in this package. In order to rectify

the reporting Mozilla SeaMonkey has been removed. The Gentoo Security

team will publish a separate GLSA addressing the outstanding Mozilla

SeaMonkey vulnerabilities as soon as possible.



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla Firefox and

Thunderbird the worst of which could lead to the execution of arbitrary

code.



Background

==========



Mozilla Firefox is a cross-platform web browser from Mozilla. The

Mozilla Thunderbird mail client is a redesign of the Mozilla Mail

component. The goal is to produce a cross-platform stand-alone mail

application using XUL (XML User Interface Language).



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-client/firefox < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0

2 www-client/firefox-bin < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0

3 mail-client/thunderbird < 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0

4 mail-client/thunderbird-bin

< 45.6.0 >= 45.6.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------

4 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla Firefox and

Thunderbird. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for

details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or cause a Denial of Service condition via

multiple vectors.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Firefox users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-client/firefox-45.6.0"



All Firefox-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=www-client/firefox-bin-45.6.0"



All Thunderbird users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=mail-client/thunderbird-45.6.0"



All Thunderbird-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=mail-client/thunderbird-bin-45.6.0"



References

==========



