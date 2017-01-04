|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NSS
|Mehrere Probleme in NSS
|USN-3163-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 22:51
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5285
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8635
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3163-1
January 04, 2017
nss vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in NSS.
Software Description:
- nss: Network Security Service library
Details:
It was discovered that NSS incorrectly handled certain invalid
Diffie-Hellman keys. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to
cause NSS to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
(CVE-2016-5285)
Hubert Kario discovered that NSS incorrectly handled Diffie Hellman client
key exchanges. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to perform a
small subgroup confinement attack and recover private keys. This issue only
applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
(CVE-2016-8635)
Franziskus Kiefer discovered that NSS incorrectly mitigated certain timing
side-channel attacks. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to
recover private keys. (CVE-2016-9074)
This update refreshes the NSS package to version 3.26.2 which includes
the latest CA certificate bundle.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.14.04.3
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use NSS, such as Evolution and Chromium, to make all the necessary
changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3163-1
CVE-2016-5285, CVE-2016-8635, CVE-2016-9074
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.14.04.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
