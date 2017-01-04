Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NSS

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3163-1

January 04, 2017



nss vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in NSS.



Software Description:

- nss: Network Security Service library



Details:



It was discovered that NSS incorrectly handled certain invalid

Diffie-Hellman keys. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to

cause NSS to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

(CVE-2016-5285)



Hubert Kario discovered that NSS incorrectly handled Diffie Hellman client

key exchanges. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to perform a

small subgroup confinement attack and recover private keys. This issue only

applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

(CVE-2016-8635)



Franziskus Kiefer discovered that NSS incorrectly mitigated certain timing

side-channel attacks. A remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to

recover private keys. (CVE-2016-9074)



This update refreshes the NSS package to version 3.26.2 which includes

the latest CA certificate bundle.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.14.04.3



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libnss3 2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications

that use NSS, such as Evolution and Chromium, to make all the necessary

changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3163-1

CVE-2016-5285, CVE-2016-8635, CVE-2016-9074



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.14.04.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.26.2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







