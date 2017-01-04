|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgme
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libgme
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:0022-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:04
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9957
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9958
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9959
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libgme
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0022-1
Rating: important
References: #1015941
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9957 CVE-2016-9958 CVE-2016-9959
CVE-2016-9960 CVE-2016-9961
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for libgme fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,
CVE-2016-9961: Various issues were fixed in the handling of SPC music
files that could have been exploited for gaining privileges of desktop
users. [bsc#1015941]
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-13=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-13=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-8.1
libgme-devel-0.6.0-8.1
libgme0-0.6.0-8.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libgme0-32bit-0.6.0-8.1
libgme0-debuginfo-32bit-0.6.0-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-7.1
libgme-devel-0.6.0-7.1
libgme0-0.6.0-7.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-7.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
libgme0-32bit-0.6.0-7.1
libgme0-debuginfo-32bit-0.6.0-7.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9957.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9958.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9959.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9960.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9961.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015941
--
|
|