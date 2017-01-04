Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgme

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libgme

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0022-1

Rating: important

References: #1015941

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9957 CVE-2016-9958 CVE-2016-9959

CVE-2016-9960 CVE-2016-9961

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for libgme fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,

CVE-2016-9961: Various issues were fixed in the handling of SPC music

files that could have been exploited for gaining privileges of desktop

users. [bsc#1015941]



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-13=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-13=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-8.1

libgme-devel-0.6.0-8.1

libgme0-0.6.0-8.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-8.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



libgme0-32bit-0.6.0-8.1

libgme0-debuginfo-32bit-0.6.0-8.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-7.1

libgme-devel-0.6.0-7.1

libgme0-0.6.0-7.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-7.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



libgme0-32bit-0.6.0-7.1

libgme0-debuginfo-32bit-0.6.0-7.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9957.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9958.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9959.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9960.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9961.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015941



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

