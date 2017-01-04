Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgme
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libgme
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0022-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:04
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libgme
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0022-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1015941 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9957 CVE-2016-9958 CVE-2016-9959
                    CVE-2016-9960 CVE-2016-9961
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for libgme fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,
     CVE-2016-9961: Various issues were fixed in the handling of SPC music
     files that could have been exploited for gaining privileges of desktop
     users. [bsc#1015941]

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-13=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-13=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-8.1
      libgme-devel-0.6.0-8.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-8.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libgme0-32bit-0.6.0-8.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-32bit-0.6.0-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-7.1
      libgme-devel-0.6.0-7.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-7.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-7.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libgme0-32bit-0.6.0-7.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-32bit-0.6.0-7.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9957.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9958.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9959.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9960.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9961.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015941

