Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey

Name : seamonkey

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.46

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.seamonkey-project.org

Summary : Web browser, e-mail, news, IRC client, HTML editor

Description :

SeaMonkey is an all-in-one Internet application suite. It includes

a browser, mail/news client, IRC client, JavaScript debugger, and

a tool to inspect the DOM for web pages. It is derived from the

application formerly known as Mozilla Application Suite.



Update Information:



Update to 2.46 Fixes various security issues, see

http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/seamonkey.html for more

info. No more includes Chatzilla and DOM Inspector in the package -- install

them yourself now (as usual other addons) from https://addons.mozilla.org

