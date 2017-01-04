Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
ID: FEDORA-2016-55f912fcdc
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:10
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : seamonkey
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.46
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.seamonkey-project.org
Summary     : Web browser, e-mail, news, IRC client, HTML editor
Description :
SeaMonkey is an all-in-one Internet application suite. It includes
a browser, mail/news client, IRC client, JavaScript debugger, and
a tool to inspect the DOM for web pages. It is derived from the
application formerly known as Mozilla Application Suite.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 2.46  Fixes various security issues, see
http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/seamonkey.html for more
info.  No more includes Chatzilla and DOM Inspector in the package -- install
them yourself now (as usual other addons) from https://addons.mozilla.org
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade seamonkey' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
