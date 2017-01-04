|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-55f912fcdc
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:10
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : seamonkey
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 2.46
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.seamonkey-project.org
Summary : Web browser, e-mail, news, IRC client, HTML editor
Description :
SeaMonkey is an all-in-one Internet application suite. It includes
a browser, mail/news client, IRC client, JavaScript debugger, and
a tool to inspect the DOM for web pages. It is derived from the
application formerly known as Mozilla Application Suite.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 2.46 Fixes various security issues, see
http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/seamonkey.html for more
info. No more includes Chatzilla and DOM Inspector in the package -- install
them yourself now (as usual other addons) from https://addons.mozilla.org
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade seamonkey' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|