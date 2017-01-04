Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libpng
ID: FEDORA-2016-12c22499dd
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:12
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409159

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libpng
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.6.27
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/
Summary     : A library of functions for manipulating PNG image format files
Description :
The libpng package contains a library of functions for creating and
manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format files.  PNG
is a bit-mapped graphics format similar to the GIF format.  PNG was
created to replace the GIF format, since GIF uses a patented data
compression algorithm.

Libpng should be installed if you need to manipulate PNG format image
files.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

libpng 1.6.27 release, fixing a potential security issue. For details, see
https://sourceforge.net/p/png-mng/mailman/message/35575076/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1409159 - libpng-1.6.27 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409159
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
