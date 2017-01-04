|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|ID:
|DSA-3752-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10109
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3752-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 04, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : pcsc-lite
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10109
Peter Wu discovered that a use-after-free in the pscd PC/SC daemon of
PCSC-Lite might result in denial of service or potentially privilege
escalation.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.8.13-1+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.8.20-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your pcsc-lite packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=HTb+
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|