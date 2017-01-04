Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: DSA-3752-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 4. Januar 2017, 23:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10109

Package        : pcsc-lite
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-10109

Peter Wu discovered that a use-after-free in the pscd PC/SC daemon of
PCSC-Lite might result in denial of service or potentially privilege
escalation.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.8.13-1+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.8.20-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your pcsc-lite packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
