Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3752-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 04, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : pcsc-lite

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10109



Peter Wu discovered that a use-after-free in the pscd PC/SC daemon of

PCSC-Lite might result in denial of service or potentially privilege

escalation.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.8.13-1+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.8.20-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your pcsc-lite packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

