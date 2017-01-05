Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: gstreamer-plugins-bad-free security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0018-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0018.html

Issue date: 2017-01-05

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9447 CVE-2016-9809

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for gstreamer-plugins-bad-free is now available for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



GStreamer is a streaming media framework based on graphs of filters which

operate on media data. The gstreamer-plugins-bad-free package contains a

collection of plug-ins for GStreamer.



Security Fix(es):



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was

found in GStreamer's VMware VMnc video file format decoding plug-in. A

remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an application using GStreamer

to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

user running the application. (CVE-2016-9445)



* A memory corruption flaw was found in GStreamer's Nintendo NSF music file

format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an

application using GStreamer to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary

code with the privileges of the user running the application.

(CVE-2016-9447)



* An out-of-bounds heap read flaw was found in GStreamer's H.264 parser. A

remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an application using GStreamer

to crash. (CVE-2016-9809)



Note: This update removes the vulnerable Nintendo NSF plug-in.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1395126 - CVE-2016-9447 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Memory corruption flaw in

NSF decoder

1395767 - CVE-2016-9445 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Integer overflow when

allocating render buffer in VMnc decoder

1401880 - CVE-2016-9809 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Off-by-one read in

gst_h264_parse_set_caps



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9447

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYbiDVXlSAg2UNWIIRArsZAJ9WKyXkefkAwOTYlILsqENRuykhkQCgxOIU

kP4EyjAhVy5OJ4Ipt2+JyiU=

=yfhO

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





