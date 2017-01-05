|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0018-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 5. Januar 2017, 14:36
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9447
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: gstreamer-plugins-bad-free security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0018-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0018.html
Issue date: 2017-01-05
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9447 CVE-2016-9809
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for gstreamer-plugins-bad-free is now available for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
GStreamer is a streaming media framework based on graphs of filters which
operate on media data. The gstreamer-plugins-bad-free package contains a
collection of plug-ins for GStreamer.
Security Fix(es):
* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was
found in GStreamer's VMware VMnc video file format decoding plug-in. A
remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an application using GStreamer
to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
user running the application. (CVE-2016-9445)
* A memory corruption flaw was found in GStreamer's Nintendo NSF music file
format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an
application using GStreamer to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary
code with the privileges of the user running the application.
(CVE-2016-9447)
* An out-of-bounds heap read flaw was found in GStreamer's H.264 parser. A
remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an application using GStreamer
to crash. (CVE-2016-9809)
Note: This update removes the vulnerable Nintendo NSF plug-in.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1395126 - CVE-2016-9447 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Memory corruption flaw in
NSF decoder
1395767 - CVE-2016-9445 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Integer overflow when
allocating render buffer in VMnc decoder
1401880 - CVE-2016-9809 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Off-by-one read in
gst_h264_parse_set_caps
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9447
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYbiDVXlSAg2UNWIIRArsZAJ9WKyXkefkAwOTYlILsqENRuykhkQCgxOIU
kP4EyjAhVy5OJ4Ipt2+JyiU=
=yfhO
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|