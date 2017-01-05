|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0020-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 5. Januar 2017, 14:38
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: gstreamer1-plugins-good security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0020-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0020.html
Issue date: 2017-01-05
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for gstreamer1-plugins-good is now available for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
GStreamer is a streaming media framework based on graphs of filters which
operate on media data. The gstreamer1-plugins-good packages contain a
collection of well-supported plug-ins of good quality and under the LGPL
license.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were discovered in GStreamer's FLC/FLI/FLX media file
format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use these flaws to cause
an application using GStreamer to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary
code with the privileges of the user running the application.
(CVE-2016-9634, CVE-2016-9635, CVE-2016-9636, CVE-2016-9808)
* An invalid memory read access flaw was found in GStreamer's FLC/FLI/FLX
media file format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use this flaw
to cause an application using GStreamer to crash. (CVE-2016-9807)
Note: This update removes the vulnerable FLC/FLI/FLX plug-in.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1397441 - CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636 CVE-2016-9808
gstreamer-plugins-good: Heap buffer overflow in FLIC decoder
1401874 - CVE-2016-9807 gstreamer-plugins-good: Invalid memory read in
flx_decode_chunks
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.src.rpm
aarch64:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.s390x.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.src.rpm
x86_64:
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer1-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYbiPYXlSAg2UNWIIRAvl2AKCi+bL15B+AJjVh1Da9I3QPTxV3UACeOlfz
Kp0ETpjT0QhnVeoo/P6c4KI=
=Ivdv
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|