Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0021-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0021.html

Issue date: 2017-01-05

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9809 CVE-2016-9812

CVE-2016-9813

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free is now available for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



GStreamer is a streaming media framework based on graphs of filters which

operate on media data. The gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free package contains a

collection of plug-ins for GStreamer.



Security Fix(es):



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was

found in GStreamer's VMware VMnc video file format decoding plug-in. A

remote attacker could use this flaw to cause an application using GStreamer

to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

user running the application. (CVE-2016-9445)



* Multiple flaws were discovered in GStreamer's H.264 and MPEG-TS plug-ins.

A remote attacker could use these flaws to cause an application using

GStreamer to crash. (CVE-2016-9809, CVE-2016-9812, CVE-2016-9813)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1395767 - CVE-2016-9445 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Integer overflow when

allocating render buffer in VMnc decoder

1401880 - CVE-2016-9809 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: Off-by-one read in

gst_h264_parse_set_caps

1401930 - CVE-2016-9812 gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free: Out-of-bounds read in

gst_mpegts_section_new

1401934 - CVE-2016-9813 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free: NULL pointer dereference in

mpegts parser



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390x.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390x.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-debuginfo-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9812

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9813

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

