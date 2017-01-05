Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
ID: RHSA-2017:0019-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 5. Januar 2017, 14:41
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: gstreamer-plugins-good security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0019-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0019.html
Issue date:        2017-01-05
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636 
                   CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for gstreamer-plugins-good is now available for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch

3. Description:

GStreamer is a streaming media framework based on graphs of filters which
operate on media data. The gstreamer-plugins-good packages contain a
collection of well-supported plug-ins of good quality and under the LGPL
license.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were discovered in GStreamer's FLC/FLI/FLX media file
format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use these flaws to cause
an application using GStreamer to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary
code with the privileges of the user running the application.
(CVE-2016-9634, CVE-2016-9635, CVE-2016-9636, CVE-2016-9808)

* An invalid memory read access flaw was found in GStreamer's FLC/FLI/FLX
media file format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use this flaw
to cause an application using GStreamer to crash. (CVE-2016-9807)

Note: This update removes the vulnerable FLC/FLI/FLX plug-in.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1397441 - CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636 CVE-2016-9808
 gstreamer-plugins-good: Heap buffer overflow in FLIC decoder
1401874 - CVE-2016-9807 gstreamer-plugins-good: Invalid memory read in
 flx_decode_chunks

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm

aarch64:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.aarch64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390x.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm

x86_64:
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
