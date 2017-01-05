Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: gstreamer-plugins-good security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0019-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0019.html

Issue date: 2017-01-05

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636

CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for gstreamer-plugins-good is now available for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



GStreamer is a streaming media framework based on graphs of filters which

operate on media data. The gstreamer-plugins-good packages contain a

collection of well-supported plug-ins of good quality and under the LGPL

license.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were discovered in GStreamer's FLC/FLI/FLX media file

format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use these flaws to cause

an application using GStreamer to crash or, potentially, execute arbitrary

code with the privileges of the user running the application.

(CVE-2016-9634, CVE-2016-9635, CVE-2016-9636, CVE-2016-9808)



* An invalid memory read access flaw was found in GStreamer's FLC/FLI/FLX

media file format decoding plug-in. A remote attacker could use this flaw

to cause an application using GStreamer to crash. (CVE-2016-9807)



Note: This update removes the vulnerable FLC/FLI/FLX plug-in.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1397441 - CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636 CVE-2016-9808

gstreamer-plugins-good: Heap buffer overflow in FLIC decoder

1401874 - CVE-2016-9807 gstreamer-plugins-good: Invalid memory read in

flx_decode_chunks



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390x.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYbiOMXlSAg2UNWIIRAvFpAJ4yRz9szllRgxi6NQHrXBNCl8pxVQCfZnYk

ufL5/eb7eev6jw/deECdkvM=

=xdtR

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





