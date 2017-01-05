Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3753-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

January 05, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libvncserver

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9941 CVE-2016-9942

Debian Bug : 850007 850008



It was discovered that libvncserver, a collection of libraries used to

implement VNC/RFB clients and servers, incorrectly processed incoming

network packets. This resulted in several heap-based buffer overflows,

allowing a rogue server to either cause a DoS by crashing the client,

or potentially execute arbitrary code on the client side.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 0.9.9+dfsg2-6.1+deb8u2.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these

problems have been fixed in version 0.9.11+dfsg-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libvncserver packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

