Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: DSA-3753-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 5. Januar 2017, 23:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9942
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9941

Originalnachricht

 
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3753-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
January 05, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package        : libvncserver
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9941 CVE-2016-9942
Debian Bug     : 850007 850008

It was discovered that libvncserver, a collection of libraries used to
implement VNC/RFB clients and servers, incorrectly processed incoming
network packets. This resulted in several heap-based buffer overflows,
allowing a rogue server to either cause a DoS by crashing the client,
or potentially execute arbitrary code on the client side.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.9.9+dfsg2-6.1+deb8u2.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 0.9.11+dfsg-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libvncserver packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
