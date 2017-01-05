|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
|ID:
|DSA-3753-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 5. Januar 2017, 23:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9942
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9941
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3753-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
January 05, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libvncserver
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9941 CVE-2016-9942
Debian Bug : 850007 850008
It was discovered that libvncserver, a collection of libraries used to
implement VNC/RFB clients and servers, incorrectly processed incoming
network packets. This resulted in several heap-based buffer overflows,
allowing a rogue server to either cause a DoS by crashing the client,
or potentially execute arbitrary code on the client side.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.9.9+dfsg2-6.1+deb8u2.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 0.9.11+dfsg-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libvncserver packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhuZn8ACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWTVngf+IkOHqOD6IKwlAscuTC4thUqgG/APLkqC977V1RNAU84Dl2dbfl4seooK
h3YA+8oUNH4usY9aqC5QIKnQ/j/+LoDfZwUDDkGsFeYKfbtG63RKJu1MkFw2nxUq
KKdxKvQ7C60JqNaKqyREgeuVhhA49pmiFY6F6SGWJTM0u97Nb05/dtLBcltlgQ8r
Ccr5vbs5u6weKYkgDXvSmLR/5j82iw29o2TR1bHtII1OnWp8yqUc/Bu9IrRvfG4O
sD8cecwtnNiuwLYVsfF4smMJV1dODt0eImIoWHW2+rX1Zlu51bDiQ0WHsgECMxml
KTSNqA1EWzWvU6ytb9Aoua/OKmwhHA==
=03J6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|